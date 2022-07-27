LINVILLE — Avery County-based artist Craig Franz is returning to Blowing Rock in August to participate in the Artist in Residence program once again.
Franz moved to Avery County from Michigan when he was 16 and, while he didn’t know it at the time, the mountains would become his lifetime home. More than 50 years later, he said there’s nowhere else in the country he’d rather live.
While he’s always had a spark of creativity living within him, he didn’t reignite it until he was in his 50s. He took a jewelry making class at Appalachian State University, which led to a career as a jeweler. From there, he became a dental technician, which was his occupation until he retired.
“I jokingly say now that I have a lot of patrons of my art, it’s just that my art is in their mouth, as one of the teeth I restored,” he said.
When he picked up painting, he began with pastels and then slowly transitioned to oil paints. Now, he said, he’s rediscovering his love for pastels. Franz typically works out of a home studio he shares with his wife, who is a fiber artist. While he’s done some plein air work and is currently a part of a plein air painters group, he said those pieces can be “hit or miss.”
“You’re kind of on the spot trying to come up with a pleasing composition,” he said. “The elements are changing fast, the light is changing fast, but it’s interesting.”
Franz primarily does local scenes and works from photos or creates his own compositions. He compared it to illusion work, as he has to create a composition that is both pleasing and realistic. He’s not one for abstract work, he said, but occasionally he experiments with unconventional color schemes or something of a similar vein.
“I get a great deal of enjoyment out of painting. It just takes you away,” he said. “You get better with each and every painting you do, and I’ve been fortunate to have sold a lot of paintings. There’s an extra benefit of knowing that people also enjoy your work enough to purchase it.”
Paintings of local scenes are appealing because it gives people something they can relate to, he said. Whether someone has lived here their whole life or just visited once, they can have a connection to a painting of the Watauga River or Grandfather Mountain, he said.
Currently, Franz doesn’t have representation in any galleries, so the Blowing Rock Art History Museum’s Artist in Residence program at Edgewood Cottage is a great way for him to share his art with the local community. The program has been around for a little less than 10 years, and he’s been participating in it for almost the entire time.
“It’s nice for me to do these kinds of shows because my art lives in boxes,” he said. “This gives me an opportunity to see it all up on the walls displayed. It’s kinda special, just for me to see my work all together.”
Franz will be at Edgewood Cottage from August 8 to 14. He will have dozens of different sized and priced paintings that anyone can come look at and purchase if they wish.
“My motivation is just the process, and to sell a painting is just the icing on the cake,” he said.
