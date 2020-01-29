AVERY COUNTY — An issue at the Cranberry substation prompted a power outage that affected more than 13,000 customers across Avery County in the morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 23, forcing an early dismissal of students within the school district.
According to media reports, Mountain Electric Director of Engineering and Operations Richard Grubb stated that the outage occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m.
“Our staff is in contact with TVA to help locate the problem. We will update you when we know more information,” MEC posted on its Facebook page on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Repair crews determined that a piece of equipment failure from a TVA-fed line caused the outage, and crews were able to make the necessary repairs at the substation in temperatures that ranged from the high 30s to low 40s, a stark contrast to temperatures in the teens experienced earlier in the week around the area.
Avery County Emergency Management assisted in getting the word out to residents about the outage which affected traffic lights and many portions of the area, as well as handling operations to deal with the incident.
“I was heading into work when it happened, and we went straight into emergency mode. My first thought was to reach out to the schools and let them know that we would provide anything from us that they needed,” Avery County Emergency Management Director and Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan said. “We had some first responders helping us out with traffic control at the lights in town and things of that nature. We went into emergency mode with several alarms coming in. We didn’t know exactly what it was, but were assured that Mountain Electric was on it. They were telling us to be prepared for anything from two hours to 10 hours, so we had to take the worst-case scenario. They were right on with their window. Mountain Electric does a great job. The partners out there get on top of things when it comes to things of that nature.”
By approximately 9 a.m., Avery County Schools made the decision to release schools affected by the outage.
“We will be releasing NES (Newland Elementary School) at 8:45, AMS (Avery Middle School) at 9:00, and all others at 9:15,” the system communicated via social media once the regular school morning was beginning and power had not been restored.
ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman spoke to local media on Thursday morning about the incident and the factors that contributed to the decision to release students from the affected schools.
“We always try to err on the side of safety and security of our staff and students. Today was one of those very unfortunate situations with the power outage,” Brigman said. “It came as a big surprise as we were in the processes of getting kids to school and breakfast served. Our sources at the power company gave us a timeframe of anywhere from two to 10 hours before power could be restored, so we had to make a pretty quick decision on what to do. My biggest concern was releasing kids from our dark schools to homes that had no power and potentially heat. I applaud our power companies for restoring power in short order as they did.”
Riverside Elementary School was not affected by the outage due to being on a power grid from a different service provider, and remained in school on its regular schedule.
Power was completely restored to the county at approximately 9:15 a.m., according to Buchanan and MEC.
