LINVILLE — On Friday, Nov. 8, The Williams YMCA will host one of more than 8,000 events that are part of Lights on Afterschool.
The events drew about a million people last year and the Empire State Building in New York City will be specially lit for the occasion.
The event, which is a program of the nonprofit Afterschool Alliance, highlights how kids benefit from after school programs.
Abigail Swanger, Family and Community Coordinator for WAMY Community Action, spoke about the after school programs WAMY provides for Avery County Schools at the latest meeting of the Avery County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 4.
The program has been supported by local grants, including the recent acquisition of a new passenger van to shuttle students from schools.
Swanger noted federal funding for organizations like WAMY that allow the afterschool programs to exist are proposed to be cut each year, but the gap would result in the loss of after school programs for millions of children. The van is the result of a grant from High Country Charitable Foundation and allows more children to benefit from the programs.
The local Avery event is dual effort from WAMY and the YMCA and gives the community a chance to see what kind of programs are being offered and see how it is impacting local kids.
Among the benefits of after school programs Swanger noted was reduced juvenile crime. In a press release from Lights on Afterschool, it noted a report released on Oct. 16 showing the hours following school are “prime time for juvenile crime.”
The event will also feature a trio of speakers consisting of Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye and Chris Vecchione, the assistant director of federal programs for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
Frye said he became involved through The YMCA.
“We have a great working relationship with The Y,” Frye said.
