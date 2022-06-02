WEST JEFFERSON – LifeStore Insurance recently awarded scholarships to two students in Avery County. “We are excited to offer these scholarships,” commented Jody Brown, LifeStore Insurance president. “This demonstrates our commitment to these communities and the education of our youth.”
Angela Nitti was awarded the LifeStore Insurance Merit Scholarship. This scholarship is for $1,000 total and based on merit and financial need. Nitti is the daughter of Joseph and Marianella Nitti of Banner Elk. Nitti's accomplishments in high school include winning ACHS Homecoming Queen, serving as an officer in the student council and the student body president. She was an active member of the Beta, Skills and Key clubs. She is planning to study international business and marketing and will attend Florida International University.
Michael Dellinger is the recipient of the LifeStore Bank and Insurance Employee Family Scholarship. This scholarship is for $3,000 total and is awarded to children of Lifestore Bank and Insurance Employees who wish to further their education. Dellinger is the son of Christy Dellinger, personal lines service specialist and office manager for LifeStore Insurance in Newland. Dellinger will graduate from Tri-County Christian School and plans to attend Mayland Community College to earn his Associate's in business administration while he helps run an insulation business with his father.
LifeStore Insurance is an independent insurance agency offering protection for your home, auto, business, life and health. LifeStore Insurance operates agencies in Sparta, West Jefferson, Boone, Newland, Lenoir and Elkin.
