Editor’s note: Over the past few weeks the staff of The Avery Journal-Times has been hard at work collecting letters to Santa Claus from kids in the community. While some were dropped off at our dropbox, others were sent to us by teachers from schools around the community. After typing each letter, staff members resealed each envelope and sent the letters directly to Mr. Claus with “Top Priority” mail status.
Dear Santa,
Do you really say “Ho!Ho!Ho!?” I would like a firetruck, an Optimus Prime and Heat Wave.
Love, Jax
Dear Santa,
I Love you Santa. For Christmas I would like robots, popper things, and a pet. I will leave you some tea.
Love, Graciela
Dear Santa,
I would like some dinosaurs like T-Rex and Triceratops. I Love you.
Love, Brendon
Dear Santa,
I Love, you! I will see you in the air on Christmas Eve. I want a soft, skinny, rainbow bear. I will leave the reindeer some carrots.
Love, Cora
Dear Santa,
I want Paw Patrol toys and a game. I will leave you some milk and cookies.
Love, Luis
Dear Santa,
I would like some Paw Patrol toys and my sister wants a baby doll. My baby brother wants baby toys. I am going to leave your reindeer some carrots.
Love, Timothy
Dear Santa,
I want a Baby Alive doll and a Barbie house and some Barbies. I will leave some milk and cookies.
Love, Addie
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a pink scooter and lots of Barbies and pink slime and suckers, and baby dolls. Thank you!
Love, Marciela
Dear Santa,
I would like toys, games and surprises. On Christmas Eve I will leave you a shack.
Love, Aaron
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I hope you can get me what I want this year, a Michael Jordan jersy. If you can’t give me what I want that is okay. Just give me a Lego set.
Love, Cooper D., age 9
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like some dinosaurs and games. I Love you Santa.
Love, Asael
Dear Santa,
I would like a Black Panther mask, an Xbox 5, and surprises. I will leave you milk and cookies and a pear for Christmas.
Love, Sam
Dear Santa,
I am going to leave you milk and cookies and carrots for the reindeer. I would like Autobots for Christmas.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I would like a super hero shirt and a unicorn. I am going to leave cookies.
Love, Carlos
Dear Santa,
I am going to leave you some milk and cookies and carrot cookies for the reindeer. I would like a Poopsie Surprise Glitter Unicorn and a make-up table with real make-up and some slime.
Love, Adeline
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I want a toy baby doll and a walkie-talkie for Christmas. I will leave milk, cookies, and carrots for reindeer.
Love, Remi
Dear Santa,
I Love you. I would like some toy cars, games, and surprises.
Love, Misael
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? For Christmas I want a virtual reality headset and the dinosaur thing from Paw Patrol.
Love, Kesler
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I would like a real puppy for Christmas.
Love, Zephora
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. I helped my friends. I shared my toys and I use my manners. May I have a new toy.
Love, Blane
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. I clean my bedroom. May I have a four-wheeler.
Love, Adalynn
Dear Santa,
I have been really good and share my toys. Can I have a Barbie nurse?
Love, Lilly
Dear Santa,
I helped my family this year and was really good. Can I have a gum and an iPad?
Love, Maddie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year I have said please and thankyou. So may I have a unicorn for Christmas?
Love, Raegan
Dear Santa,
I would like toys please.
Love, Christian
Dear Santa,
I helped my brother and sister, may I have toys?
Love, Brenda
Dear Santa,
I would like a present pet. I would Love, a fuzz-a lot.
Love, Maple
Dear Santa,
I want an airphone for Christmas. I want a train. I want a stuffie.
Love, Malachi
Dear Santa,
I want a Elia doll prize house and a Barbie house and a lot of toys.
Love, Alma
Dear Santa,
I would like a big robot and a bank box. I would like a whole set of baby doll toys.
Love, Stella
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo switch. I want motorcycle too.
Love, Ian
Dear Santa,
I would like a microphone and keyboard and a computer and a set of drums.
Love, Claire
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo switch and a kitten.
Love, Kara
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a bike for Christmas.
Love, Zachary
Dear Santa,
I want a kitten for Christmas, some books would be great. A lot of toys and surprises.
Love, Cindy
Dear Santa,
I want some baby food for my dolls and a little spoon.
Love, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
I want a fidget spinner, pop it, and a big pop it.
Love, Hadley
Dear Santa,
I want a pop it and Jeffy stuffed animal for my brother.
Love, Amos
Dear Santa,
I would like a kitty and a skateboard.
Love, Treeit
Dear Santa,
I want sour candy for Christmas. I also want a mermaid toy.
Love, Kassandra
Dear Santa,
I want a pieface game. I would like a dinosaur puzzle. I also want a bumble bee toy.
Love, Dax
Dear Santa,
I want a real, real, real motorcycle.
Love, Jaxson
Dear Santa,
Me and my brother have been good. I helped my family. May I have a VR headset and a Nintendo switch?
Love, Myles
Dear Santa,
I helped my mom. I helped my mom and cleaned the kitchen. May I have a box of crayons?
Love, Tatum
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really, really good. I want a VR headset.
Love, Cehblhi
Dear Santa,
I have been good to Lillie and Matt. I helped make my bed and clean the playroom. Can I have a happy Christmas?
Love, Zadie
Dear Santa,
I have really been good. I used manners. May I have a phone and game tablet, dog and a good Christmas?
Love, Olivia
Dear Santa,
I Love, you. I have been good this year. You are the best! May I have a VR headset?
Love, Eliza
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I helped my mom clean. May I have a Nintendo switch?
Love, Dylan
