Beginning on Ash Wednesday and lasting 40 weekdays until the arrival of Easter Sunday, the Lenten season is a very important time of year for Christians. During Lent, Christians prepare for Easter by observing a period of fasting, repentance, self-denial and spiritual discipline. While the Bible does not reference Lent, the practice of observing Lent has become a standard.
The Tuesday before Ash Wednesday is observed as Mardi Gras, Shrove Tuesday or Fat Tuesday. Shrove, derived from shrive, refers to the confession of sins as a preparation for Lent, a usual practice in Europe in the Middle Ages, according to Britannica.
“Although the day is sometimes still used for self-examination and introspection, Shrove Tuesday eventually acquired the character of a carnival or festival in many places and is often celebrated with parades,” the online encyclopedia states. “As the final day before the austerity of the Lenten fast, Shrove Tuesday also has many customs pertaining to food.”
Pancakes are traditional in a number of European countries because eggs, sugar and fat, commonly forbidden during the Lenten fast, are used up so they will not go to waste; the day is known as Pancake Day or Pancake Tuesday in Ireland and in many Commonwealth countries. Similarly rich pre-Lenten treats, sweet paczki are traditional in Poland, and king cake is an iconic part of Mardi Gras (“Fat Tuesday”) in New Orleans, according to Britannica.
The Day of Ashes commemorates the repentance of sin. On Ash Wednesday, Christians have ashes placed on their foreheads in the shape of a cross in recognition of their need to repent. Many churches host Ash Wednesday services, and those who receive the ashes are not only reminded of their mortality and sinfulness, but also of the opportunity for absolution. Christians typically fast on Ash Wednesday, though some simply abstain from eating meat.
Lent is designed to help Christians prepare for Easter through prayer, repentance of sins, almsgiving, denying the ego, and putting an end to sinful practices. Fasting is a component of Lent, as is abstinence from certain behaviors. In fact, in some Western countries, Catholics have been encouraged to adopt forms of abstinence that do not involve food and drink during Lent. All actions serve as forms of self-denial to mirror the sacrifice Jesus Christ made for his people.
Today, fasting is primarily reserved for Ash Wednesday and Fridays during Lent, including Good Friday. Adherents may opt to fully fast, but most only eschew meat and poultry as a nod to self-denial, opting for seafood and vegetarian fare instead.
While much focus is placed on what is denied during Lent, it can be an ideal time to reflect on what is gained by living a life in which God is first and foremost. Spending more time in prayer and away from trivial distractions can be a way to live a more faithful life during Lent and beyond. In addition, aspiring to be more Christ-like during Lent can make this special season even more powerful. During Lent, Christians can make a concerted effort to help the poor, work with a charity or volunteer at their church.
Lent is a solemn time, but one that can bolster one’s faith.
