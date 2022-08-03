BANNER ELK ─ Starting the first week of August, Lees-McRae College will begin work on an important community and sustainability project, the dredging of the Historic Mill Pond on the college’s campus.
The two-month process, reviewed by the Army Corp of Engineers, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Town of Banner Elk, aims to restore three to five feet of depth to the Mill Pond, which has been a landmark of community and environmental vitality in Banner Elk for decades.
“We take seriously our obligation to act as stewards for the natural resources in our care,” Lees-McRae President Lee King said. “This project will improve the health of the Historic Mill Pond and ensure it remains an asset both to our community and our local wildlife species for years to come.”
Throughout the process a barge on the surface of the Mill Pond will collect and filter accumulated material. Water and sediment from the pond will be redirected through a hose and sent to filtering bags behind the May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. Here the water will be filtered down to 10 microns before it is returned to the Elk River.
“We are very excited about the upcoming Mill Pond dredging work,” Manager of the Town of Banner Elk Rick Owen said. “This undertaking not only displays Lees-McRae’s commitment to ecological interests, but also the college’s commitment to maintaining an area so important to the character of our community.”
This project will not affect or obstruct any roads, bridges, or the Elk River, and will be completed by mid-October in time to avoid any disruption of trout season.
