BANNER ELK — Wayne Leon, the executive director of distance learning and transfer programs, joined Robeson Community College (RCC) President Melissa Singler on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, establishing a Guaranteed Admissions Program between the two institutions.
The Lumberton, NC-based RCC offers two University Transfer Programs specifically to prepare students to pursue their bachelor’s degree at a four-year institution. The Associate of Arts and Associate of Science degree programs include both general education and major prerequisite courses. These courses provide students with a strong foundation for success to continue their education at Lees-McRae.
“This is yet another opportunity for our students to experience the world beyond RCC,” said Singler. “We get them ready here and they are extremely prepared for the next stage of their academic career. I’m particularly grateful that Lees-McRae is offering merit scholarships to assist our students.”
RCC students who transfer to Lees-McRae can choose from a variety of academic programs, including science-based majors like Nursing, Wildlife Biology, Biology, and Pre-Veterinary Medicine and liberal arts majors like English, Communication Arts & Design, History, and Theatre Arts. Academic advisors at RCC also assist students in identifying their preferred transfer university and planning their course load accordingly.
“This is going to be a game changer for your students,” said Leon. “Students will see the transfer ability from program to program and the online programs available. Overall, it is an exciting time for both institutions.”
Earning an associate degree from RCC and transferring to Lees-McRae enables students to earn a high-quality experiential education at a fraction of the cost. RCC graduates who enroll full time in one of the main campus programs at Lees-McRae will automatically receive a New Horizon Transfer Scholarship. In addition, members of Phi Theta Kappa receive a $2,000 scholarship to help abate their education costs. Any students who prefer to enroll in one of the online degree completion programs will receive a discount on tuition, and any Phi Theta Kappa members, sworn police officers, law enforcement personnel, nurses, and healthcare workers enrolled in an online program are eligible for tuition discounts based on GPA.
The agreement between RCC and Lees-McRae will go into effect Spring 2022. This Guaranteed Admission Program is one of many Lees-McRae operates with educational institutions across the East Coast.
To learn more about Lees-McRae and the transfer process, please contact Transfer Admission Counselor Brandy Banner at bannerb@lmc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.