BANNER ELK — Acting in what was called an "abundance of caution," Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk evacuated the Avery Residence Hall in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 30, to investigate a suspected gas leak.
According to Lees-McRae College’s Vice President for Planning and External Relations Blaine Hansen, the call first came in shortly after midnight.
“Some students in one of our residence halls, Avery, reported feeling unwell to our staff,” Hansen said. “In an abundance of caution, we evacuated the building and emergency services was called.”
Hansen said that approximately 160 students live in Avery Residence Hall. According to LMC's website, Avery Residence Hall houses female students from freshmen to seniors. Lees-McRae College is a co-ed private college of just more than 1,000 students situated in downtown Banner Elk.
Out of those residents, Hansen estimated that around 60 of them were transported to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, Watauga Medical Center in Boone and Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine.
“Most students have returned from local hospitals,” Hansen said.
"Students are returning to campus, and we are temporarily accommodating the residents in King-Shivell Lounge and Evans Auditorium, along with food service in Wily’s Bar and Grill," LMC said in a social media post.
Avery Residence Hall is still being investigated by emergency personnel and LMC’s maintenance crew, Hansen said, although small groups of students are being escorted in the hall to pick up personal effects, Hansen said.
"As of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, the investigation into the cause is ongoing and the building remains closed," an LMC statement said. "The college is temporarily accommodating residents in the Cannon Student Center. The Red Cross is providing extra cots and blankets so students can rest as needed."
Gas was turned off to the building soon after the incident was reported, Hansen said. The cause of the students’ condition is being investigated, Hansen said.
“The college is incredibly grateful for all emergency services and health care professionals who helped us and came together... to make sure that everyone is safe and well cared for," Hansen said.
Updates will continue to be provided by LMC through its social media channels on Facebook and Twitter, Hansen said, and that students' parents are being directly contacted.
"Lees-McRae is grateful for assistance from local emergency and health professionals with special thanks to the local EMS teams, Banner Elk Police Department, Banner Elk Volunteer Fire Department, Appalachian Regional Health System, and Avery County Schools."
This story is developing. Check back to www.averyjournal.com for further updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.