BANNER ELK – In a special presentation at Hayes Auditorium on Wednesday morning, March 23, Lees-McRae College President Lee King announced that the institution purchased the former Grandfather Home for Children property from the Children’s Hope Alliance.
Included in the sale agreement are the Grandfather Home facilities, several hundred acres of forested land and Wildcat Lake. The property is 475 acres of land and is located in Banner Elk near the college campus.
Lees-McRae purchased the property with the intention of supporting the growing student body. The existing facilities have the potential to house more than 100 students and contain additional space for classrooms and offices. King shares his hope to integrate more experience-based learning opportunities, like living-learning communities, through the purchase of the Grandfather Home property.
King shares that Lees-McRae will maintain the historic buildings on the property and currently has “no intention whatsoever on changing any of the geographical footprint there” for additional facilities. He hopes for Wildcat Lake to continue to be a community recreational space.
“The responsibility to safeguard this property is not one that we take lightly,” said King. “While the ownership of the land is changing, it will continue to be used for its purpose —education of and service to our community. Our motto, ‘In, Of, and For the Mountains,’ will continue to guide us as we plan for new programs and opportunities that best serve our growing student body.”
The Grandfather Home property is intended to be used to enhance majors like Outdoor Recreation Management and Wildlife Biology through the use of Wildcat Lake and the surrounding forested land. The pre-existing gymnasium on the property will be used to provide wellness opportunities to faculty, staff and students.
The residential buildings once used by CHA as group homes will become resident halls for Lees-McRae students starting in Fall of 2022. King shares that the “move-in ready” buildings allows for the institution to increase their enrollment numbers without waiting on additional development.
By moving to a support model that keeps children in their homes, CHA aims to serve 10 times as many local children by 2030. The sale of the Grandfather Home property is said to provide the financial resources to make that possible.
“Today’s announcement extends what has been a long and positive relationship between Children’s Hope Alliance and Lees-McRae College,” said Celeste Dominguez, CHA President and CEO. “As a trusted community partner in Banner Elk from our earliest days, we are confident Lees-McRae will continue to put this treasured land to its best use, while allowing CHA to enhance our mission, grow our services more quickly and expand our reach more broadly. We are excited about the possibilities ahead for at-risk children and families across North Carolina.”
This partnership began in 2020 when Lees-McRae began to use the cottages on the property as quarantine spaces for students. Dominguez shared that when the impact of the pandemic made running a group home more difficult, the nonprofit needed to reevaluate their assets.
“We had been looking at innovative ways to do things and we started new services where we could reach out to children and families in the community. As we started to set a new vision to grow more toward meeting the community where they are, we needed to look at our assets,” said Dominguez. “We originally started with a much smaller piece of property and Lee said, ‘Let’s talk about the bigger vision and really think boldly.’... He really encouraged us to be bold on behalf of the High Country and its needs.”
Lees-McRae College and Grandfather Home for Children were the same entity when founded by Reverend Edgar Tufts to address the needs of local children. The college opened as Elizabeth McRae Institute in 1900 and taught students through high school. Starting in 1914, Grandfather Home housed and educated children who did not have relatives to take care of them. Eventually, ownership of Grandfather Home for Children passed to CHA, who continued to support at-risk children in the High Country.
King shared that Dominguez and himself have experienced a lot of emotions while developing this plan.
“There’s a sentimentality of sorts of continuing old legacy that a very visionary man first began here in the late 1800s and early 1900s,” said King. “This is truly transformational, there's no other words to describe it … When you talk about transformation and preserving the past and nurturing a fantastic piece of property, you can’t help but to feel that emotion and power.”
Lees-McRae and CHA signed the agreement on Monday, March 21, at the CHA office in Barium Springs, NC. A celebration to honor the agreement will be held at a later date.
