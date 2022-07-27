Pictured from left to right are veterinarians Dr. Nicole Gottdenker, Dr. Carl Williams, Dr. Chrissy Casey, Dr. Amber McNamara, Dr. Suzanne Kennedy-Stoskopf, Dr. Anna Allen and Dr. Virginia Corrigan at the NC Wildlife Medicine Symposium held at Lees-McRae College.
Photo courtesy Amber McNamara
Dr. Carl Williams discussing vector-borne disease surveillance in North Carolina.
Photo courtesy Amber McNamara
Dr. Suzanne Kennedy-Stoskopf leading a discussion about One Health challenges at the symposium.
BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College hosted the fourth annual North Carolina Wildlife Medicine Symposium on Saturday, July 23.
The event was organized by the college’s May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and served as an opportunity for continuing education and networking. Veterinarians, veterinarian technicians, state officials, students and other individuals within the field were invited to purchase tickets and attend. Attendees could earn up to seven hours of RACE-approved continuing education credits.
Topics of discussion included disease recognition, zoonotic diseases, wildlife disease ecology, disaster planning and One Health, a “multidisciplinary, collaborative approach to health that considers the connections between humans, animals, plants, and the planet when developing policies and treatment strategies,” according to the LMC website. The theme of this year’s symposium was “Wildlife Medicine and One Health: A Comprehensive Approach.”
The symposium included presentations from speakers from North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, North Carolina Division of Public Health, Appalachian State University, North Carolina State University and University of Georgia.
