BANNER ELK — As part of Lees-McRae College’s annual Mountain Day of Service on Wednesday, April 7, 400 students, faculty and staff ventured out into the community to volunteer and give back to those who have given so much. In addition to participating in the Avery County Clean Sweep, the students, faculty and staff also volunteered with the Avery County Humane Society, Feeding Avery Families, Habitat for Humanity, Children’s Hope Alliance and Life Care Center of Banner Elk.
Lees-McRae College hosts annual Mountain Day of Service
- Compiled By Luke Barber luke.barber@averyjournal.com
