BEECH MOUNTAIN — On Saturday, Feb. 29, close to 100 alumni, friends and staff of Lees-McRae college and partner Beech Mountain Resort (BMR) came together for a ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new Dr. Thomas Brigham Classroom located at BMR. The new classroom will accommodate Lees-McRae’s Ski Industry Business and Instruction program and its Outdoor Recreation Management curriculum. It also serves as home to the school’s ski and snowboard team.
Dedicated to the legacy of the late Dr. Brigham, known as the “Father of Southern Skiing,” the new classroom and Lees-McRae programs are catalysts to career paths for its students and ultimately have significant economic impact for our community. They are also testaments to the importance of community partnerships.
“You need only look out the window to see economic impact,” Lees-McRae President Lee King said, referring to the buzz of activity on the slopes and around the resort. King added that this is the only program of its kind in the Southeast and east of the Rockies. He additionally explained the importance of creating a niche in today’s competitive academic arena.
“We’re so grateful to the entire Brigham family,” King said. “All of them band together to make this a reality.” He also expressed gratitude for Beech Mountain Resort and the close partnership they’ve formed, and thanked the school’s staff, alums and list of sponsors.
Tommy Brigham, son of Dr. Thomas Brigham, followed King to speak to the standing-room-only crowd.
“I’m sure my father is looking down from Heaven and saying, ‘This is unbelievable,’” Brigham said. “It’s beyond what he could have dreamed.”
Dr. Brigham is noted as integral in the founding of Beech Mountain and Sugar Mountain resorts in North Carolina and Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia.
The classroom’s celebration was part of Lees-McRae’s Family and Friends Ski Weekend held for students, alumni and friends Feb. 27 to March 1. From snow tubing and Ladies’ Night to cocktails receptions, live music and discounted lift tickets, the festivities flowed freely, as perfect snow conditions hit the mountains for the weekend.
Class of ’72 LMC alumni David Huckabee and Uwe Ehrlich traveled from Charlotte and Wilkesboro, respectively, for the event.
“This is a fantastic school,” Huckabee said. “The small classes…professors who were so caring … so many great memories.”
