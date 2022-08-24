The Leadership Avery group recently had lunch at Linville Falls Winery during one of its sessions, where it toured Jack Wiseman’s tree farm and vineyard. Wiseman gave them the option to try out his most recent bottle, cleverly named Wiseman’s View, making them the first to taste this specific wine.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
This year’s Leadership Avery group with Jack Wiseman in front of a field of grapes at Linville Falls Winery on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
AVERY — One Wednesday each month for seven months out of the year, the Avery County Chamber of Commerce takes a tour of businesses, offices or organizations in the county through Leadership Avery, a program designed to connect community leaders and promote engagement and networking.
On Wednesday, Aug. 17, participants of the program went to local businesses in Avery County, and next month, the group will venture to government offices in the county, said Anne Winkelman, executive director of the chamber.
Each of the seven all-day sessions has a different theme. The seven themes are education and journalism, nonprofit and civic, small and medium business, healthcare, local industry, tourism and attractions and government.
Each participant must have a sponsor who recommends the individual for the program and sees benefit in them participating. The sponsor pays half of the $300 tuition for the seven-month program. Participants must demonstrate active community involvement and leadership skills, and must be able to invest time and energy into the program, Winkelman said.
For more information on Leadership Avery, call the Avery Chamber of Commerce at (828) 898-5605.
