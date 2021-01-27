BANNER ELK — The time has come once again for people across the county to answer the call to lead, and there is no better opportunity to do so than by participating in the Avery County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Avery program.
Since 2016, the Chamber has welcomed the county’s burgeoning leaders to connect with and learn from the local businesses and organizations that are integral to the fabric of everyday life within Avery County. Participants embark on an eight-month journey meant to enlighten them on how the various organizations and institutions throughout the county operate, both individually and together.
“(Leadership Avery) connects a diverse network of leaders and provides development to enhance their knowledge of our area. It helps our leaders find out about businesses throughout the community, plus it fosters meaningful and lasting engagement for the leaders that are involved in the program. It has been extremely successful for our area,” Avery Chamber Executive Director Melynda Pepple said.
The 2021 leadership class is set to begin in March, and a class orientation will kickoff the program that will see participants traveling throughout the county to learn about its various sectors, such as education, nonprofits, resorts and tourism, healthcare, law, courts, government, media, small business, entrepreneurship, tree farms, local industry and wineries and breweries. Each class spends a full day visiting and learning about each institution, which can include three to four visits per day depending on what sector the class may be learning about.
According to the Chamber, participants must commit to one full day per month and can only miss one scheduled session. The program wraps up in October with a graduation ceremony and celebratory dinner. Lunch is provided each day the class meets as well.
“It’s amazing, even what I learn every year when we go to the different businesses. It’s a hands-on, eye opening experience,” Pepple said.
Leadership Avery not only offers development for the individual leaders and the organizations they represent but it has also fosters real-world collaboration across walks of life between those who have participated in the program. Last year, when the Avery County School System was developing its virtual academy, community leaders like Jesse Pope chipped in to provide content for students who were suddenly spending substantial time learning online. Pope, who is Executive Director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation and a graduate of Leadership Avery, was able to provide educational material on the park’s animals and videos of daily enrichments to the students.
Trey Oakley, Williams YMCA CEO and inaugural participant of Leadership Avery’s 2016 class, also found great benefit in the program.
“Leadership Avery not only opened my eyes to how much goes on in our small community, but also introduced me to the people who are behind the majority of it. The type of person that will benefit from Leadership Avery is someone who wants to give back, who wants to be a catalyst for change, and who wants to ensure a brighter future for all in Avery County. I was blessed to be surrounded with individuals concerned with our community and I look forward to growing our alumni base to become a driving force in Avery County’s future,” Oakley said.
As the 2021 Leadership Avery class gets under way, the chamber of commerce will be looking to provide this important educational experience in the safest way possible. Interested parties can download the application for the program by clicking to averycounty.com. The cost for the class is $300, and if the participant is an employee of an area business, in most cases the employer will sponsor or pay the tuition for the participant. The business the employee represents must be a member of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce.
For more information and updates to the 2021 Leadership Avery schedule, contact Pepple at (828) 898-5605 or director@averycounty.com. Applications are due Friday, Feb. 26, and businesses interested in hosting the Leadership Avery group are welcome to contact the chamber.
