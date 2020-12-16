WASHINGTON D.C. — Avery County Christmas trees are illuminating President’s Park in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. thanks to the efforts of local Christmas tree growers Larry Smith, Lynn Smith, Dale Benfield and the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association.
Smith’s 56 famous Fraser firs were part of the 2020 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which was broadcast online on Thursday, Dec. 3. The event is put on each year by the National Parks Foundation and featured President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, as well as performances by several nationally renowned musical acts.
The broadcast also featured a segment on Smith’s farm in Newland, Mountain Top Fraser Firs. Smith had previously provided the Blue Room Christmas tree to the White House in 2018, and has since become a reliable source for quality Christmas trees for the National Park Foundation. Smith said that he is honored and humbled to a part of such a historic tradition.
“It’s just a real treat to be a part of this and let the rest of the world know about what a special place we live in and what a great product we grow. It’s just nice to have them at the White House or at President’s Park every year,” Smith said.
As part of the occasion, Smith and Jennifer Greene, Executive Director of the NC Christmas Tree Association, visited President’s Park and toured the White House. It was Smith’s third time being invited to the White House, and the site of the trees certainly left an impression on himself and Greene.
“You can’t, really can’t describe it,” Greene said. “To see it in person and just to know that the trees came from members of our association, and Larry provided some of the greenery that went around the garland that was at the entrance of the Blue Room tree. Of course, seeing Larry’s trees was just extra special knowing where a lot of those trees came from.” Greene said.
As part of the ceremony, Smith’s 56 trees represent 50 states, five US territories and the District of Columbia. The trees, which will remain outside of the White House are part of a joint effort between The National Park Foundation and the Office of the First Lady of the United States and are known as the Pathway to Peace. The recent National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony was the nations 98th.
To view the ceremony in full, click to thenationaltree.org/lighting-ceremony/2020-national-christmas-tree-lighting-ceremony.
