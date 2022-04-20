NEWLAND – Larry Smith of Mountain Top Fraser Fir recently was invited to the White House in Washington, D.C. to attend the White House Spring Garden Tour, along with participating in numerous other D.C. events such as the Cherry Blossom Parade, Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, and visiting the African American Museum, all while staying at the esteemed Washington Hotel in the city.
The official pamphlet for the White House Garden Tour states that “The White House Grounds are the oldest continually maintained landscape in the United States. Although located in the heart of the city, standing in the gardens one feels removed from the fast paced life of the Nation’s Capital. Twice a year, these secluded grounds are open to the public for Spring and Fall Garden Tours.”
The tour featured some of the most prominent natural White House locations, such as the White House Kitchen Garden, Rose Garden and the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, all of which are meticulously maintained and superb.
Smith, one of the area’s longtime tree producers, has recently supplied the White House Christmas Tree as well as accomplished the feat of being champion of the National Christmas Tree Association’s Christmas Tree Contest in 2018.
Smith has been connected to the nation’s capital via Christmas trees and received a call to attend the Spring Garden Tour.
“It is something everyone should see if they have the opportunity,” Smith said of the tour and in reference to the severely limited capabilities throughout the Covid pandemic. “It is nice to see people back at the White House.”
The Christmas tree champion spent four days in Washington revealing that he stayed at the same hotel that Elvis stayed at during his heralded visit to the White House to meet President Richard Nixon, and that the best food in the city originated from the African American Museum.
One cannot deny the special connection between Avery and Washington, D.C. through the years due to the Christmas tree industry and the use of North Carolina Fraser firs for the official White House tree.
“People love to see farmers from Avery County in overalls at the White House,” Smith said, alluding to the homegrown and genuine nature of Avery County.
Smith was able to spend time with White House Grounds Superintendent Dale Haney, who is in his 50th year working for the White House. Smith noted that Haney not only selects the tree that is to be displayed in the Blue Room at the White House, but also holds the responsibility of checking the plants and flowers in the Oval Office first thing in the morning each day.
“They’re so immaculate that you cannot see what is right; you can only see what is wrong,” Smith said regarding the condition of the carefully maintained grounds.
With eyes set on the approaching 100th anniversary of the Christmas Tree Lighting, Smith hopes to return at the end of this year to further celebrate the bonds between Avery County and Washington D.C.
