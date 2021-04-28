BANNER ELK — The High Country housing market went through a whirlwind this past year. In 2020, the region saw an influx of people moving to the area at such an accelerated rate that few houses now remain on the market, and prices have finally increased in response to the demand.
Fortunately, for members of the Rotary Club of Banner Elk, Mike Lacey of Lacey Realty visited with the group during its weekly meeting and luncheon and shared his wisdom with them as he discussed all things real estate. Lacey explained to the Rotarians the current housing market as a seller’s market.
“I was reading in The Wall Street Journal that for only the second time, right now, there are more real estate brokers in the United States than there are houses available for sale. That means the average real estate broker has under one house available. What The Charlotte Observer considers a normal housing supply is six months, that’s balanced. In Charlotte right now, it’s 18 days,” Lacey said.
Lacey, like everyone else, is unsure when the next recession will take place, such as the one in 2008 after the housing boom of 2007. So Lacey referenced the economic conditions of 2008 to provide an example of what may be around the corner. Lacey said that economic recessions typically occur on seven- to nine-year intervals, but noted that the 2008 recession was different.
“Unlike any of the other (recessions) before it, it didn’t get over in two years, as far as real estate is concerned. This recession went from 2008 all the way to 2015, and it was recession the whole time. In 2010 in particular, they were saying the recession was over, but not up here, not in real estate. For contractors it was a depression, not a recession. But 2010 was our worst year of all. 2016 was the first year that felt more normal, and it got better over the next several years,” Lacey said.
However, after the housing boom of the past year, Lacey has noticed several factors that could likely slow down the post-pandemic recovery. Lacey said that the generous unemployment benefits are keeping him and other businesses from hiring people to work, but also workers like surveyors who are essential to the industry are in short supply in comparison to the amount of demand that is currently present.
“We’re working as hard as we can go, and it’s really good right now. Survey-wise, the surveyors are getting overwhelmed. It started in May of last year. On any given day, I’ll work on anywhere from one to five jobs, depending on the job, and normally I’ll have 15 to 20 surveys waiting to be done. This week, it’s been somewhere between 80 and 100, and you don’t even want to go count because it’s so many that it’s overwhelming,” Lacey said.
The lack of surveyors, Lacey says, are postponing closings on houses, and some homebuyers are even choosing to postpone their surveying until after the closing, which Lacey does not recommend, since it can potentially lead homebuyers to legal issues and disputes later on. To remedy these situations, Lacey recommended title insurance. Lacey then shared further homeowner advice with the Rotarians before returning to the subject, noting that the current state of the real estate market is running out of houses to buy.
The shortage in homes, Lacey says, comes after people from places like Raleigh, New York and New Jersey have moved to the area to get out of the cities, as well as to avoid high taxes. Meanwhile, the Florida clientele has been on, in his description, “steroids.” Lacey said that a few of these new homeowners are also looking to begin new businesses and live full-time in the area.
“I’m selling a 40-acre piece of land (to one gentleman), and I said, ‘This will make you a great weekend or summer place. He said, ‘No you got it wrong. This is where I live now. I sold my business. I’ve sold my house.’ He was from Atlanta,” Lacey said. “He said there was too much rioting, too much burning and too much looting.”
Lacey said that the market cannot keep going up forever. As for purchasing a house in the area now, he recommended that potential buyers save their money and wait and see. However, if a particular home happens to the be the apple of one’s eye, Lacey said to “bite the bullet,” since someone can always make more money but their dream home could be gone forever once it’s off the market.
As for locals, Lacey said that patience is key when waiting for an affordable house to become available on the market.
“You’ll always have turnover. You’ll have turnover from death, someone leaving the area or someone renting a house and deciding that they don’t want to be a landlord anymore. Opportunities will always come up. They’re just more limited right now than they would normally be,” Lacey said. “During that 2008 to 2015 period, I sold a house for $46,000 and it wasn’t that bad of a house. It needed some work done, but I remember thinking, ‘Wow, that’s the first time I sold a house under $150,000 in a long time. So opportunities will come. Right now they won’t come that low, but I would keep your eye on advertising, keep a broker that you’re comfortable with and pick a broker that you’ll stick with and make them aware of what you’re looking for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.