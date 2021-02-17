RALEIGH—The N.C. Department of Labor is now accepting applications from businesses that qualify for a workplace safety award.
Safety awards are given to companies that have above-average worker safety and health programs.
“I am committed to building upon Commissioner Cherie Berry’s historic support of the Safety Awards Program for many years to come,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said. “Thank you in advance for your interest in the program and for your commitment to creating a strong safety and health culture in your workplace. I look forward to meeting all award recipients in person once we get to the other side of the pandemic.”
Businesses that qualify for the award must meet two requirements. They must be free of fatalities at the site for which they are applying. The site’s injury and illness rate also must be at least 50 percent below that of their industry’s average rate.
Award recipients will be honored in their communities throughout the state at safety awards banquets co-sponsored by the N.C. Department of Labor and local chambers of commerce and other organizations.
For more information on the Safety Awards Program or to download an application, go to the NCDOL website. The deadline for submissions is March 19.
