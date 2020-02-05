Avery High School teacher Emily Singleton (seated, center) was supported by students (standing left to right) Giselle Moran, Kaylee Aldridge, Emma Blair, Kali Clark, Will Landrum and Weston Carpenter as she accepted a grant check from the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk. The grant will be used to fund a portable sink for art projects.
