NEWLAND — The Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk presented several checks to three local nonprofits who have stepped up their efforts to help the community during these unprecedented times.
Volunteer Avery, Reaching Avery Ministries and Feeding Avery Families received contributions toward their respective missions, each of which has seen an increased demand for public assistance as the number of unemployed residents has sharply increased.
“Food insecurity has been a focus of Kiwanis for almost 20 years now,” Jim Swinkola, Kiwanis Foundation Chair said. “It really came into focus after the market crash of 2008. [Our donors] really want to help fill those unmet needs.”
Kiwanis raises money through the annual Woolly Worm Festival and a duck race on the Fourth of July. Kiwanis also sells programs at the Highland Games to raise funds. Individuals who support Kiwanis causes can also donate to the Kiwanis Foundations, which is a registered nonprofit.
Volunteer Avery was presented with a $2,000 donation. The organization helps families and individuals alike with utility payments, access to medication, transportation and provides a small food pantry that can feed a family of four for four days. Larger families are also accommodated.
“Before COVID-19, they could come and pick up a box of food,” Volunteer Avery Chair Cindy Lindecamp said. “Now they can come once a week and pick up food. All they have to do is call and let us know they need a box and we’ll take it to the front of the porch and set it out with their name on it.”
The organization puts a strong focus on the community’s seniors, many of whom are living on Social Security. However, Volunteer Avery will help anyone who meets income guidelines.
“We worked with Janet Millsaps [of RAM] the other day. She had a young family, a 19-year-old dad and 18-year-old mom with a four-month-old baby, that had become homeless because of this situation. We all pitch in together. There’s not an age group that we don’t help, but with me being here at the senior center, we try to focus on our seniors because there are so many seniors in our county who live on $500 to $600 a month,” Lindecamp said.
Reaching Avery Ministries was also awarded a $2,000 donation. Even though the ministry has had to close its thrift store to the public, it has continued to step up by providing added food assistance for families via the Avery County School System’s weekday food distributions.
RAM distributed 124 food boxes during its first week doing food distribution with the help of the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.
“We ended up going to both Walmarts, the Dollar store, to buy foods to put on the shelves to carry us over,” Janet Millsaps said. “Then MANNA [Food Bank] started doing pre-packaged boxes. We’re only supposed to get a MANNA shipment every other week, but they have seen the need. We have 270 boxes at the backpack center that we’re going to put on buses.”
RAM is still continuing to help families with rent and utility assistance. Millsaps is expecting the increase in need to continue as more people are laid off from work.
“Food is a huge part of what we always do and what we do right now, but it’s not the only thing. I think we’re going to be hit really hard with emergency assistance. We normally help 140 families a month with food. In March, we did 380,” Millsaps said.
Feeding Avery Families received $3,000 from the Kiwanis Club. The nonprofit is continuing its weekly food distributions on Fridays as well as providing food it receives from MANNA. The next MANNA dropoff is at noon on Thursday, April 9. The organization’s public food pantries are to remain open as well.
“[Volunteer] numbers have been good,” Dick Larson, FAF executive director, said. “We’ve had other folks come. We had folks come from the schools. A bunch of the counselors were here yesterday (April 2) helping us pack. [Our weekly distribution] goes very fast because everything has been pre-packed inside.”
Larson is also expecting an increase in food assistance due to the high unemployment rate. While his most recent food distribution was not as crowded as he expected, he remains prepared for the increased demand.
