HILLSBOROUGH – Carrot-Top Industries, Inc., a trusted industry leader providing institutions and businesses with patriotic and customized solutions, announced this week the winner of its Spring 2021 Beacon® Scholarship for Rural America. Emma Kitchin of Newland was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to be used to help offset the cost of her higher education expenses.
Kitchin will be attending Davidson College, in Davidson, N.C., as a freshman in Fall 2021. She will be working toward a bachelor’s degree in psychology. After college, she hopes to get a therapist’s license to help troubled youth with trauma and mental disorders.
“My passion to help others and the environment motivates me,” Kitchin said. “I lead through becoming a friend to those around me, and I use laughter and a shared goal to inspire others to work together.”
Kitchin appreciates how much the Beacon® Scholarship will help her with her education.
“I am a passionate girl determined to make a change for the better in the world no matter how big or small,” Kitchin added. “I appreciate this scholarship and opportunity more than words can express. It will be used to fund my education through Davidson College as I work to become a licensed therapist helping heal youth with disorders and trauma.”
Kitchin describes her hometown of Newland as a “close-knit and supportive community known specifically for growing and selling Christmas trees.” Newland is located in rural Avery County and Kitchin’s favorite part about her town is “how the people come together so easily when there are people in need.”
Kitchin shared how she shows patriotism in her community in the essay she submitted. The following is an excerpt from her essay:
“I identify patriotism through the demonstration of loyalty and dedication. Whether it be advocating for a cleaner and greener town or singing and praying every year at my high school’s steps on “See You at the Pole Day,” I dedicate myself to not only this county but to its people as well. You cannot tell others that you care about your community and expect any sort of results. You have to show them and encourage them through your actions to create a better environment for everyone. Avery County is my home because it is not only where my loved ones live, but it is where I have left a part of who I am behind here through my volunteer work, tutoring, environmental cleanups, farm work and friendships. Patriotism is defined as that unfading devotion and loyalty, so I can be comforted by knowing that I am patriotic for my home and for all who reside here.”
The Beacon® Scholarship supports the American dream that every U.S. citizen should have an equal opportunity to achieve success and prosperity through diligence, perseverance and initiative even if there are limitations due to the cost of education.
The Spring 2021 Beacon® Scholarship awards one student with $1,000 annually. Graduating high school seniors, current college students and these should be combined a single paragraph without the hard return after the word “GPA” enroll in an accredited college program applied. Applicants were required to reside in a rural area, meet low income criteria and provide an essay about how they show patriotism through their community involvement.
“We are excited to help rural, low-income students meet their educational goals so they can make a positive contribution to America’s future. The Beacon® Scholarship celebrates the American dream of individuality, equal opportunity, hard work and determination,” said Liz Morris, Carrot-Top Industries CEO and President.
