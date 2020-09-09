BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College President Dr. Lee King delivered the annual State of the College address on August 27, opting for a formal address this year since the regular fall convocation was not held.
King addressed the changes that have taken place since students returned to campus last month. The college has been implementing health and safety precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19, during a time in which other schools across the state have resorted to online learning due to outbreaks on campus.
“There is no doubt that the current situation facing higher education is unprecedented in modern times. Not only are we faced with the extreme distrumptions faced by a global pandemic, but we do so while public questions persist about the value of higher education. Population demographics point to a decline in the number of traditional, college-aged students graduating from high schools,” King said.
King mentioned that the college is facing the aforementioned challenges while the nation is also in the midst of a new civil rights movement in which “fear and polarization hamper our ability for mutual understanding and consensus.” King then touted the college’s unique educational programs, and highlighted recent decisions the university has made.
Lees-McRae has been doing all it can to have students on campus and realizes that education is most effective when it is conducted in-person.
“While some other other colleges have seen significant enrollment and retention declines this year, Lees-McRae has bucked that trend. All year we hope for a best-case scenario equal to the 218 new students we enrolled last fall. On matriculation day in mid-August, we not only exceeded our hope to maintain students, we celebrated 247 new members of the Bobcat family,” King said.
The college also saw the retention of returning students achieve a new high of 69 percent, nearly a 10-percent increase compared to last year. However, the school’s total enrollment for this year is flat compared to the previous year, and is continuing to see a decline in its online population, which began in 2016.
LMC’s focus on providing a quality on-campus experience has presented challenges for dealing with the COVID-19 situation, which King also addressed.
“The hard reality, however, is that COVID-19 is a silent, indiscriminate force that will undoubtedly affect our campus this year. I have confidence in our preparations, but it requires a mutual commitment from everyone to follow our wellness guidelines, and it requires institutional fortitude to manage potential outbreaks,” Kings said.
King said that the college is continuing to follow guidelines of local and state health officials, and its team has developed “clear criteria for when Lees-McRae will say that it’s unwise to continue with our in-person learning.”
To learn more about the college’s safety precautions, click to lmc.edu/about/fall-2020-return-to-campus.
King then gave a brief update on the college’s financial situation. Over the past two years, the college’s endowment increased from $17 million to $29 million due to endowment fundraising and a strong investment market. King said that the college’s strong cash reserves will help it navigate an uncertain economic period. King hopes to eventually increase its endowment to $100 million and grow enrollment to more than $1,000 students.
Because of the school’s mission to grow, in addition to the costs of additional safety protocols and various fixed costs, it will be in a two- to three-year period of stress on its operating budget.
“I and the Board of Trustees are very encouraged that we are boldly moving the needle in these areas in financial strength. We still have a long way to go, and I ask for the community’s patience as we continue to strengthen our finances and position the institutions to truly thrive in the decades ahead,” King said.
Along with improvements to its athletic facilities, Lees-McRae will be moving ahead with full-scale renovations to its Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee buildings, as well as the Pinnacle. King then wrapped the address by stressing the college’s focus on diversity.
“Our long-term future also includes a true commitment to strengthening our diversity and doing more to support our underrepresented students and employees,” King said. “It is abundantly clear that Lees-McRae once and for all must firmly plant a flag that fully commits us to fully protecting and advocating for diversity in all of its forms.”
King said that the search is under way for a “major” new position that will bring intentional leadership to its diversity, equity and inclusion initiative.
“While we focus efforts on diversifying our campus, I call our community at this time of national polarization to a much higher level that allows for differences of opinion to be heard and respected,” King said. “The state of Lees-McRae College is very strong, and together we can make it even stronger.”
