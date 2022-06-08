NEWLAND — The Avery Journal-Times announces a pair of new members to its editorial staff, as Lily Kincaid joins The AJT as its new reporter, while McNeil Johnston, a senior graphic communications management major at Appalachian State University, joins the staff as an intern for the summer season.
Kincaid hails from Lenoir, graduating from CCC&TI with an associate of science degree in 2020 and graduating from Appalachian State University this past May with a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in media studies. Kincaid was a member of the leadership editorial team at App State with The Appalachian student newspaper, with concentrated responsibility in reporting on arts and entertainment for the publication.
“I’m really excited to be working in Avery County,” Kincaid said. “I love the High Country and the people in it, so I’m very thankful for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to my time at The Avery Journal-Times.”
In spare time, Kincaid enjoys baking, watching movies, reading books (always looking for recommendations), listening to podcasts, embroidering, needle punch, hiking, video games, “Magic the Gathering,” fishing and gardening, and loves animals and plants.
“We are thrilled to welcome Lily to our team at The AJT. Lily’s educational credentials speak for themselves, as through writing as a student and now in this position in Newland, Lily continues to pursue journalism as a profession and passion,” AJT Editor Jamie Shell said. “By taking on and excelling in positions of leadership with the App State student newspaper and in the brief time at The AJT thus far, Lily demonstrates a genuine heart for storytelling, and I’m excited to hear and read the stories Lily will share of our people and Avery County.”
Johnston is a native of Graham, NC, and will be joining the staff of The Appalachian, the student newspaper at App State, as the publication’s graphics editor this fall.
“We are excited to have McNeil join us here with The AJT. She is enthusiastic about all facets of the journalism field, from writing to layout and creative design and publishing, and is eager to learn more about the field as a possible career and to be part of our community and Avery County,” Shell said. “Having the opportunity to work in such a welcoming area and accumulate on-the-job training and experience is an opportunity many people wish for but rarely receive. McNeil will a great asset to our newspaper this summer as she works toward earning her degree at Appalachian State.”
Among Johnston’s hobbies outside of school include listening to podcasts, reading, and writing. She also enjoys hiking and the great outdoors in her spare time.
Kincaid will be covering a variety of beats, from town and county government to news, community events and features, and can be reached by emailing lily.kincaid@averyjournal.com. Johnston will also be covering a variety of subjects at The AJT during her summer internship, including news, government, sports and feature stories. She can be reached by email at mcneil.johnston@averyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.