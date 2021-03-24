NEWLAND — On the evening of Thursday, March 18, the homely sounds of bluegrass and old-timey mountain music could be heard ringing through the halls of the Avery County Agricultural Extension, which is set to become the site for the region’s newest Junior Appalachian Musicians, or JAM, program.
The program seeks to not only pass down the musical tradition of the Appalachian mountains, in addition to the stories and tales that make up this music, but to also develop young people’s musical proficiency, a skill and enjoyment that they will hold with them for the rest of their lives.
Currently, the program is set to welcome 12 burgeoning musicians from grades 4 to 12 to begin learning the ins and outs of the guitar, banjo and fiddle when lessons officially begin at the Avery Extension Office on April 13. With popular JAM programs already well established in Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany and Caldwell counties, the instructors with Avery’s new JAM program are looking to develop a similar program that will also produce local talent.
While the new rendition of Avery’s JAM program is the first of its kind, a similar program had been implemented for students at Banner Elk Elementary in 2010, in which instructors taught the banjo, guitar, fiddle, mandolin and dulcimer to about 10 to 15 students each Spring and Fall semester.
“We decided to take over the JAM program and make it available to all children in Avery County,” JAM Coordinator Tim Cummings said. “When you look at the different JAM programs, it’s phenomenal what some of them do. I think there were five JAM bands that played at the International Bluegrass Festival in Raleigh in 2019. A lot of them go on to become musicians. They travel. Some of these kids get paid to perform. It’s about more than just learning an instrument and playing a song; it’s about progressing.”
As instructors have the program laid out thus far, the young musicians will come in and be taught the basics of their instruments and learn to play three songs, which they will have to chance to perform throughout the community at various events before progressing to other material. All the while, the instructors, such as Floyd Townsend and Ellie Hjemmet, will be relaying the historical aspects of these songs to the kids as they learn.
“Some of these songs go back hundreds of years. It’s kind of funny when you start looking, because there’s so many different versions of them, depending on which hollar or community they come from,” Karen Magner said. “When I was teaching music, I always loved looking at how many different versions of ‘Dan Tucker’ we could find. It is a mountain culture, because it was that oral history and some of the songs talk about that. But in the last year and before that, we’ve had a tremendous influx of people moving to this area because they love the culture of this area. So I think the JAM program is not only for the kids who grew up here to pass along those traditions, but to introduce what’s special about this community and this area. We have those traditions and that ties with the past when people would get together and share together as people. I think all of that is part of the JAM program, because I see it as such a sense of community when people would get together and sing.”
This mission was part of the reason that Hellen White started the JAM program to begin with. White, who was a native of Alleghany County, was a music teacher and a guidance counselor who began the first JAM chapter in 2000. The program ended up spreading to four different states and teaches Appalachia music to 2,000 kids across 50 chapters.
“I think she took some of the kids who did not have a way or means of shining a little bit, and she took them and let them shine some. That’s what we saw when she brought her JAM group to the fair at Valle Crucis. They were kids that needed help being able to shine a little bit themselves,” Townsend said.
In keeping with the tradition of the JAM program, the Avery chapter has instruments that can be loaned to the students at no cost, ensuring that the program remains accessible for all who have a desire to learn.
“We have acquired an amazing number of instruments,” Ellie Hjemmet said.
Furthermore, Cummings added that he knows the program works, because he got to witness the results of the program at Banner Elk Elementary while it was in operation.
“Justin Carver (Banner Elk Principal) wrote a very nice note, and what he said was the JAM program did a couple of things. Kids who were tardy or did not participate in school became very active. Their academic life changed, which he said was strictly related to JAM. He saw a change in students’ lives, and I got to know Hellen White a little bit. Floyd and I used to see her at concerts, and I said, ‘Hellen, I know you saw a lot of kids,’ and she said she did. She said she knew she had saved some of their lives,” Cummings said.
To register for the Avery JAM program, click to avery.ces.ncsu.edu. For more information about the program, contact Bobbie Willard at (828) 733-8270 or email bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
To watch Avery JAM instructors perform a rendition of “I’ll Fly Away,” click to averyjournal.com.
