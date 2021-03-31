NEWLAND — On Friday, March 26, a group of cadets from Avery High School’s JROTC program could be seen encircling the track around the football field during the duration of the school day. Together, the program marched a total of 26 miles, a full marathon, around the track as a first-time participant in the “Clemson 8” Bataan Death March Remembrance competition, with each cadet completing at least one mile around the track.
Since the annual event hosted by Clemson University which typically takes place in the New Mexico desert was canceled due to the pandemic, Avery’s JROTC program had the unique opportunity to participate in the march virtually.
“This is the first year we had the opportunity to do it,” JROTC Instructor Jason Coleman said. “Every individual has to do at least one mile, which is four laps minimum. We’re doing it as a relay, so everyone gets a little bit of break. We’re competing against other teams around the country.”
The march commemorates the eight Clemson alumni who became prisoners of war on April 9, 1942, along with tens of thousands of their fellow brothers-in-arms after American troopers who had been fighting in the Philippine theater in World War 2 were ordered to surrender to Japanese forces. The prisoners of war were marched approximately 70 miles by their captors in what would be known as the Bataan Death March, one of the most notorious war crimes in history.
The Prisoners of War (POWs) were herded with other sick, wounded and starving soldiers, after having already survived months of intense fighting and illness, and were marched throughout the searing heat of the Philippine jungles. Thousands died, and those who survived the march then had to survive years in inhumane and brutal conditions of the Japanese POW camps. It is estimated that at least 57 percent of the captured Americans did not survive the war, or at least 11,500 who lost their lives, which is considered a conservative estimate by most experts.
All eight Clemson alumni survived the march, but five of them died during the ensuing incarceration. They were Army Cpt. William (Bill) R. English, Army Cpt. Henry D. Leitner, Army Lt. Otis F. Morgan, Army Lt. Martin Crook, Jr and Army Air Force Cpt. Francis H. Scarborough.
The three who survived against all odds were Army Cpt. Albert M. George, Army Col. Beverly (Ben) N. Skardon and Army Cpt. Marion (Manny) R. Lawton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.