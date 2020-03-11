CROSSNORE — Josh Henson has been named Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter of the Week, according to a release.
Henson is Crossnore’s Fire Department Chief and full-time paid employee. He is the Assistant Chief of Operations at Linville Central Rescue Squad, member of the Avery County Ladder Truck Company, and North Carolina Mountain Search and Rescue Team 1. He has been in the fire service for 25 years.
Henson is NCDOI/OSFM Certified as a Level 2 Firefighter, Rapid Intervention Team member, Level 1 Hazmat Responder, Emergency Vehicle Driver,Technical Rescue Technician with specialties in: Vehicle Machine, Agricultural, Surface and Swift water, Ropes, and Machinery Rescue. He is NC Emergency Management Certified in Mountain Rescue Alpine Specialist Technician level, Large Animal Technical Rescue, Managing the Inland Search Function. Henson also is an NC Certified Emergency Medical Technician, SOLO Certified Wilderness Emergency Medical Technician and NASAR Certified SARTECH level 2, The National Cave Rescue Commission SPAR Certified, NAEMT Tactical Casualty Care, NCFS-S-130, S-190, L-180.
When asked about his awards in the fire service, Henson replied, “The joy of a career of being able to help people in need is the only award or decoration I have ever needed.” When asked about what he enjoyed about the fire service, Henson said, “Helping people and learning new skills. Meeting new people and making new friends when attending out of county or state trainings.”
Henson enjoys bear and deer hunting, as well as spending time outdoors. He has been married to his wife, Julia, for 18 years, and they have a 15-year-old daughter named Jadyn.
Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank Joshua Henson for his service to his country, state, county and town. He is an invaluable asset, and seasoned veteran of the fire service. Thank you for all you do, and you are greatly appreciated.
