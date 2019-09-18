NEWLAND — On Thursday, Sept. 12, officers with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office worked a joint operation with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, during which an aircraft was utilized to locate marijuana, according to a Sept. 17 release from ACSO.
During the operation officers located 54 marijuana plants in the area of Hickory Nut Gap. According to the release, upon locating the plants, Wade King, 64, of Sam Brewer Rd, was charged with manufacturing marijuana.
