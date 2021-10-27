Editor’s Note: The following is the first in a series of regular columns provided by Opposing Abuse with Services, Information, and Shelter (OASIS, Inc.). Founded in 1978, OASIS, Inc. is dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault in Watauga and Avery counties. This submission was provided through OASIS by a supporter and Avery County local resident. For more information on OASIS, Inc., click to https://oasisinc.org or call the 24/7 Crisis Line at (828) 504-0911.
“It wasn’t supposed to be this way...” How often do we feel that way when we look out at our world today? Not being able to have a civil conversation with people we were once close to, worrying about our children, burying yet another loved one... it was never supposed to be this way. No matter which side of any line you stand on, we are all confused about how we got here.
This is also how it feels when you realize that your dream come true has become the nightmare you never expected. Maybe you’ve just been slapped across the face because dinner wasn’t salted just right, or maybe you’ve just had that old familiar list of names you wouldn’t call a stray dog shouted in your face at a volume your neighbors surely heard while you prayed your kids wouldn’t wake up. No, friend, it wasn’t supposed to be this way... but for many of us it’s not an unfamiliar way.
I grew up here in this beautiful rural Appalachian County and, while the mountains sheltered me from many things, domestic violence wasn’t one of them. Sometimes, looking back, it seems like the only thing my family was better at passing down than biscuit and moonshine recipes was a propensity for how to give and take a beating. I was not the only one in this situation either; many of my friends and classmates came from the same mangled roots and more than once I remember sitting with a friend while their mom and dad “had a disagreement” in the other room.
When I look back, the craziest part of all of this is that no one ever spoke out about it. The churches were silent, the teachers didn’t talk about such things, and it certainly wasn’t a conversation for the Sunday dinner table or family reunion. Just like too-long work days, and having to kiss your great aunt at family gatherings, it was just part of life. Interesting how it became a very personal part of life for so many of us, myself included, as we got older and found ourselves on the bathroom floor saying, “it wasn’t supposed to be this way.”
But where do you go? When nobody wants to talk about it, when nobody will call a spade a “spade” or abuse “abuse.” when the strongest, most amazing people you know chose to “take it” for the sake of their family or their beliefs, when your entire life has taught you that this kind of treatment is, indeed, just life. Is there any hope of getting off the bathroom floor?
I am thankful that I found hope and now I work at a place that offers that same hope to others. OASIS is an agency of folks who are available 24-7 to offer support, answer questions, provide shelter, assist with medical, legal, and financial needs, and so much more. I know that there are far too many people in our community who are suffering abuse (physical or emotional) from a spouse, partner or significant other. There are also many who have experienced sexual assault. Maybe as you’re reading this someone comes to mind. Maybe that someone is you. I want you to know that it wasn’t supposed to be this way and it doesn’t have to stay this way. OASIS is here for you when you’re ready.
