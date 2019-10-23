CROSSNORE — A local man’s family is remembering him by helping local kids get an education.
James “Hardrock” Stamey unexpectedly passed away in 2017, and his family has been keeping his legacy alive in the community through scholarships for students seeking continuing education.
“It’s just a way for them to further their education,” Stamey’s widow, Tina, said.
The scholarships are available for two- and four-year institutions alike, and the latest effort took the form of a fundraiser dinner at First Baptist Church Crossnore on Saturday, Oct. 19.
During the event, there were also T-shirts for sale with Stamey’s favorite expression: “Don’t sweat the small stuff, and it’s all small stuff,” as well as a silent auction. In the past, the scholarships have been nonrenewable $500 values, with the goal being to increase that number to $1,000 and eventually give renewable funds.
The first scholarship was distributed less than a year after Stamey passed.
“We just want to help kids,” Tina said. “He loved to help kids. He loved to help everybody. He had a heart of gold.”
Stamey worked for Underwood and Weld out of Spruce Pine and was a longtime member of Linville Central Rescue Squad.
The dinner featured two of Stamey’s signature dishes: barbecue and his “ugly taters.”
Ugly taters are whole potatoes cooked in chicken broth and seasoned with a blend of spices. The potatoes are “ugly” because they turn orange.
“Cooking barbecue was something that Dad really loved to do, and that’s why we decided that this is a great way to honor his memory,” Stamey’s daughter, Katie, said. “Dad was a really big proponent for people going to college.”
Stamey’s oldest daughter Lakean said her father always enjoyed helping the community.
“He was always involved, when we were in high school, with kids at the school,” Lakean said. “He helped with FFA, he helped with the band and any other way he could help with the kids and give back.”
