NEWLAND — On April 16, 2020, detectives with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest of Joshua Childers and Daniel Baldwin for Trafficking Methamphetamine, according to a press release from Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye.
The arrests occur following a two-month investigation into drug trafficking in the Newland area, according to the release. The arrests came following a traffic stop, during which more than an ounce of methamphetamine was seized, along with $5,472 in cash. More arrests are pending, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.