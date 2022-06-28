AVERY COUNTY — Each Fourth of July, communities in Avery County gather to celebrate. The following is a schedule for this year’s weekend of festivities, parades and gatherings.
July 1
Minneapolis
The Town of Minneapolis is hosting a concert with Skyland Ministries at the Minneapolis Baptist Church parking lot on Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m. Fireworks will start at dark.
July 2
Minneapolis
Minneapolis’ annual Independence Day Weekend parade will start at 1 p.m. on July 2. Lineup is at 12:30 p.m. at Hwy. 19E and Old Minneapolis Road. Awarding of the John Callahan Memorial Scholarships will take place following the parade.
Newland
Newland’s Independence Day celebration is a day-long event, starting at 10 a.m. with a parade from the Square to the Riverwalk Bandshell. Lineup is at 9:15 a.m. There will be vendors and inflatables at Riverwalk from 10 a.m. until around 4 p.m. There will be a cutest pet contest from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and watermelon and pie eating contests and a cornhole competition will start at 2 p.m.
A Street Dance with food trucks will start at 6 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. there will be a free concert featuring “Blaze the City,” a band from the Charlotte area. Fireworks will start at 9:45 p.m.
Beech Mountain
The Second of July Tailgate Family Party is on July 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Buckeye Recreation Center, which will have face painting, games, hot dogs and bounce houses. The Sparkler 5K Fun Run will take place at 10 a.m.
Beech Mountain will also host its 51st annual Roasting of the Hog on Saturday, July 2, This year the meal will be to-go style, picking up from Fred’s Gazebo. Your dinner includes the best pork or turkey in the High Country, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, Moon Pie, BBQ sauce and water. The pork and turkey is made by dedicated members of the community.
Spear/Plumtree
The Spear and Plumtree annual Fourth of July parade will start at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. Lineup is at 3:30 p.m. at Plumtree Presbyterian Church, and any cars, ATVs, tractors, floats and horses can join. There will be a cornhole tournament, duck races, raffles, food and music from Boone and Church and Toe River Drifters. Fireworks will start at dark.
Elk Park
Elk Park’s Fourth of July parade will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, with free food, games and entertainment afterwards at Winters Town Park. Lineup for the parade is at 4:30 p.m. at Deep South Co. Outfitters. Performances from Mountain Rose Band, Avery County Cloggers and Jessi and the River Cats will start at 6 p.m. Fireworks will start at dark.
July 3
Cranberry
The community of Cranberry will hold their Independence Day celebration on Sunday, June 3, starting with a parade at 6 p.m. Lineup for the parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at the bottom of Tucker Hollow Road. A meal will be provided after the parade and fireworks will begin at dark.
July 4
Banner Elk
Banner Elk’s Independence Day celebration will start with a parade Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m. Afterward, Party in the Park, an event sponsored by the Banner Elk Kiwanis Club, will begin. All funds raised go toward grants for the children of Avery County Schools. The event will feature games for all ages, photo opportunities with Uncle Sam, duck races with cash prizes and food trucks.
Sugar Mountain
Fourth of July festivities will take place all day at Sugar Mountain Resort. At 9 a.m., the sixth annual Summit Crawl will begin, and The Rockabillys will take the stage from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Typical Mountain Boys will perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m. Food and drinks will be available at the base of the mountain and the summit, and the Summit Express chairlift will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Crossnore
The Town of Crossnore will host its Fourth of July Celebration with a crafts fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A food court will be open at Crossnore Volunteer Fire Dept. with hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks for purchase, as well as free watermelon.
A parade lineup will take place at 3:30 p.m. with a parade beginning at 4 p.m. Following the 4:45 p.m. national anthem performance, there will be a veterans recognition at the porch of Town Hall. A frog jumping contest will take place at 5:30 p.m., followed by street dancing and music by Doug Gragg Band. Fireworks will conclude the event at 9:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.