NEWLAND — Incumbent candidates vying for Avery County offices during the Tuesday, March 3, primary election were decisive victors as the unofficial results were tallied to conclude a lengthy evening.
The release of votes in the county and statewide were delayed following irregularities at precincts in Bertie and Forsyth counties, prompting the NC Board of Elections to extend voting time at the affected precincts by 30 and 40 minutes, respectively, and withhold full absentee and precinct results by approximately 45 minutes. Official results are pending canvassing by March 13, with the General Election coming in November.
A couple dozen people gathered to watch the unofficial results roll in at the County Commissioners Boardroom in Newland, as precinct tabulations arrived shortly after 8:15 p.m. and the final of Avery’s 19 precincts reported just after 9:30 p.m.
In the Avery County Commissioners Republican primary race, incumbents Tim Phillips (2,582 votes) and Woodie Young (2,476 votes) were top vote-getters in the unofficial results, with the third-place position going to Martha Hicks (2,380 votes). Hicks received the lowest number of votes of the three, but still cleared fourth-place opponent Jake Ingram by 1,263 votes.
"I'm grateful to the voters of Avery County for their support," Phillips told supporters immediately after the final precincts reported.
"I'm humbled. I'm thankful and really appreciate the confidence that the voters in Avery County have shown in me," Young said following the evening's results. "I am more than willing to serve."
In the race for Avery County Clerk of Superior Court, Teresa I. Benfield retains her position as Clerk, garnering a total of 2,189 votes. Linda Webb placed second in the voting with 627 votes, followed by Theresa Lewis King (584 votes) and Lisa Ann Vance (498 votes).
Career Avery County educator Ruth Ann Shirley was the only newcomer to gain a seat in local races, as she received the most votes in the nonpartisan Avery County Board of Education race by a wide margin, earning 3,160 votes (28.9 percent). Retaining their seats on the school board were incumbents Kathey Aldridge (2,452 votes) and John Greene (2,379 votes). Remaining vote-getters in the school board race included Derrick Clark Calloway (1,148 votes), Jennifer L. Jennings (1,078 votes) and Neil Wilson (653 votes).
The U.S. District 11 Congressional Primary was not hotly contested on the Republican side in Avery County, with Wayne King garnering 1,232 votes, followed by Joey Osborne (516 votes), Jim Davis (488 votes) and Lynda Bennett (447 votes).
In the Democratic primary for District 11, Gina Collias managed to outdistance closest opponent Moe Davis in the county, receiving 34.17 percent of the vote to Davis’ 26.76 percent, A total of 796 ballots were cast for Democrats in Avery County in the primary.
According to the Avery County Board of Elections, 5,080 votes were cast out of a total of 11,583 registered voters, a total of 43.86 percent. On the statewide level, greater than one out of every four registered voters cast a ballot.
All results will remain unofficial until canvassing occurs and all supplemental absentee ballots postmarked on or before March 3 are tabulated by the county board of elections. The canvassing period is set at up to 10 days as allotted by state law. For complete local, state and federal results, click to www.ncsbe.gov.
