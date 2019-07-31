CRANBERRY — Cranberry House on Hwy. 19E was evacuated on the afternoon of July 29 when an incident involving a pump outside of the facility caused damage to an electrical panel.
The facility had moved to Elk Park town water several years ago and no longer needed the pump. When the structure housing the pump was demolished it caused a short that started a small fire in an electrical panel inside the facility. The smoke from the panel set off the fire alarms.
Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan said there are several entities involved in the aftermath, but the party that took down the pump did not secure a permit to demolish the structure.
Buchanan said there would be consequences, though the incident is still being investigated. Staff and residents were allowed to return to the facility shortly after the incident.
An electrician has surveyed the building for damage to its electrical system. Elk Park Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident.
