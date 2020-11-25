The Town of Elk Park held its inaugural Christmas parade on Saturday, Nov. 21. The parade route traveled through the center of town along Highway 19E as both Santa and Mrs. Claus made appearances to spread Christmas cheer to the children and families lined up on the side of the road to watch the hot rods and Christmas floats go by.
Inaugural Elk Park Christmas parade
By Luke Barber luke.barber@averyjournal.com
