The winners of the 2022 Avery A&H “Fairest of the Fair” Pageant. From left to right, back to front is Miss Avery A&H Fair Sara Nelson, 2022 Avery A&H Fair Queen Kella Clark, Junior Miss Avery A&H Fair Summer Ollis, Miss Confidence Avery A&H Fair Danielle Brown, Tiny Miss Avery A&H Fair Sadie Daniels, Wee Miss Avery A&H Fair Aliyah Hicks and Mister Avery A&H Fair Jaken Arnett.
Photo courtesy Avery A&H Fair
Tasha Dellinger, the 2022 overall high point winner for the Avery A&H Fair talent show.
Photo courtesy Avery A&H Fair
Kella Clark, 2022 Avery A&H Fair Queen, signing a 12-month contract to begin her reign.
Photo courtesy Avery A&H Fair
Flowers on display inside the Avery Community Center alongside the other exhibitions.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Award-winning gourds grown by Jeff Vance.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Liz Hendren’s first-place tomato and the second-place tomato on display.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Riverside Elementary School grew a first-place pumpkin.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Christmas-themed art by Gail Pritchard won first place in its category at the fair.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Hand-embroidered pieces on exhibit at the fair.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
A large draft horse in the livestock tent.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Shadrach the llama in the livestock tent at the fair.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Livestock shows took place each day of the fair.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
A baby goat ready to compete in Friday’s livestock show.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
The rides were canceled on Saturday, Sept. 10, due to rain.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Patrons line up to get traditional fair snacks, such as funnel cake and lemonade.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Linville Central Rescue Squad, Creedie’s Country Cooking and Claudia’s Taco Truck were food vendors at the fair.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Patrons sat on bleachers and in chairs in front of the outdoor stage to watch the different acts happening throughout the week.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
The Avery County Cloggers took the stage on Friday afternoon, Sept. 9.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
The 2022 winners of the ages 13 to 15 Avery A&H Fair Talent Show. From left to right are Kaley South (third place), Adalyn Hughes (first place) and Brynn English (second place).
Photo courtesy Avery A&H Fair
The winners of the 9 to 12 age group for the Avery A&H Fair Talent Show. From left to right is Kennedi Callahan (2nd place), Hannah Townsend (1st place) and Carli Zoellner (3rd place).
Photo courtesy Avery A&H Fair
JB Rader from Discovery’s “Moonshiners” came to the fair on Saturday, Sept. 10, to take pictures and sign autographs.
