BANNER ELK — Banner Elk’s annual Small Town Christmas happened this weekend, and The AJT captured some of the festivities from the first polar plunge at Wildcat Lake to the town’s annual Christmas parade on Dec. 7.
Images from Banner Elk Small Town Christmas
Carl Blankenship
