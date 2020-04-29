NEWLAND — Among the victims of sexual assault and violence that OASIS serves, the situation around those who have fallen under the control of human traffickers may be the least well known.
Human trafficking is commonly referred to as a form of modern-day slavery, except instead of being forced into bondage, people are often bought and sold for sex or even labor. The very subject of human trafficking comes with its own misnomers and preconceived notions. After all, the activity is largely kept hidden from the public eye, and what is kept out of sight is often kept out of mind.
The first bill to pass Congress to make human trafficking technically illegal, the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act, was not passed until the year 2000. The bill sought to protect those who were illegally trafficked into the U.S. as part of the commercial sex industry, modern slavery and forced labor.
In 2018, the National Human Trafficking Hotline identified 23,078 survivors, 10,949 human trafficking cases and 5,859 potential traffickers. While human trafficking is commonly thought of as an activity perpetrated by criminals using children to cross the Southern border, it does not solely affect minors, nor are women the only ones who can fall victim to human traffickers.
Danyell Smith is a human trafficking case manager with Project FIGHT (Freeing Individuals Gripped by Human Trafficking) and works closely with OASIS to help victims distance themselves from their source of abuse and establish independence.
“One thing that I think is important for folks to know is that there is no one demographic for an individual who is experiencing human trafficking,” Smith said. “Minors are involved, but I wouldn’t say at such a larger rate. The majority of my clients that I’ve served here in the High Country have been adults. When I’ve served minors, they are oftentimes involved with child protective services, whether that’s because a minor is a frequent runaway, or they are in DSS custody because of their trafficking situation.”
A common theme that runs across the cases of clients whom OASIS and Project FIGHT serve is that their source of abuse often comes out of an intimate relationship. For victims of human trafficking this scenario is no different, as traffickers often have control over the individual’s money, personal possessions and even identification, especially if the victim is foreign born.
“The survivor may identify their trafficker as an intimate partner, and it will evolve into that intimate partner trafficking them,” Smith said. “Oftentimes there may be some type of scripted or inconsistent history, specifically when victims are identified in the hospital. [The victim] may not know where they are or may be accompanied by an individual that doesn’t let the victim speak, refuse privacy or interrupt them.”
Trafficking will also show similar signs as domestic violence and sexual assault, characteristics that often result out of domineering relationships. Trafficking also can intersect with drug abuse, and traffickers will find ways to exploit their victims’ vulnerabilities through false job offers or promises of intimacy.
“Sex trafficking or forcing an individual to engage in commercial sex [is a motive behind human trafficking]. That may look like prostitution, oftentimes though it’s going to be more so through online apps or websites. It’s not going to be what people traditionally think as street prostitution. It can look like that, or it can also be an inner network that the trafficker knows,” Smith said.
OASIS provides shelter to those fleeing human trafficking, as well as legal advocacy to victims through Legal Aid of North Carolina. However, OASIS advocate Katlyn Arnold says that human trafficking can be a difficult crime for the legal system to prosecute.
“It becomes difficult to prosecute when survivors don’t necessarily identify as survivors or want to testify against somebody they love and care about. People who are seen as having a criminal history or trauma, that makes their story nonlinear. A lot of prosecutors would say that’s someone that’s going to be hard to put on the stand. I think that’s a societal issue where we look at victim blaming or not believing survivors because they don’t match a cookie-cutter description of what a survivor looks like,” Arnold said.
OASIS also gets survivors in touch with other community organizations such as Project FIGHT, High Country Community Health, counseling, rapid rehousing and others. Yet one of the biggest challenges OASIS seeks to solve is getting information out to the public and dispelling misconceptions.
“Trafficking absolutely happens here. It’s not just that it happens far away, [in a large city] or looks like [the movie] ‘Taken,’” Smith said.
OASIS provides a 24/7 crisis line to Avery residents. OASIS can be reached at (828) 504-0911 for those who need their services. Project FIGHT can be reached at (919) 390-6738, and the National Human Trafficking Hotline’s number is 1 (888) 373-7888.
