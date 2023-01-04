SECU Foundation presents Hospitality House of Northwest NC with a $40,000 grant. Holding the check, from left to right are Tina B. Krause, Hospitality House executive director, and Todd Carter, Hospitality House chief development director, while surrounded by representatives from SECU and SECU Foundation.
HIGH COUNTRY — The SECU Foundation has provided the Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina a grant of $40,000 to help expand programs and services to help the homeless in Northwest North Carolina.
“Hospitality House is working tirelessly to help rebuild the lives of those experiencing homelessness, and we recognize that the need is greater than ever before,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation executive director. “The dedication and compassion that this organization, its board members, and volunteers have shown through their work are tremendous. We are pleased to help them increase their capacity and outreach to address the challenges facing so many in the Northwest Region of our state.”
Last year, the nonprofit provided more than 147,000 meals and approximately 40,000 nights of housing, counseling and critical services to those in need.
“We are grateful to SECU Foundation for their support. For nearly 40 years, Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina has been an agency of solutions, working to move individuals and families out of homelessness and into self-sufficient, stable housing,” said Hospitality House Executive Director Tina B. Krause. “We are honored to be awarded these Mission Development Grant funds.”
About SECU and SECU Foundation
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone,www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.