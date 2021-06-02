BANNER ELK — A house near Banner Elk was destroyed in a fire in the early hours of Tuesday, May 25.
According to Watauga County Assistant Fire Marshal Jay Kerley, the fire at 218 Old Mountain Road was reported at 4:22 a.m., with the Shawneehaw Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Cove Creek Fire Department, Foscoe Fire Department, Fall Creek Fire Department, Watauga Medics and Watauga Fire Marshal’s Office responding to the blaze.
Kerley said it took roughly an hour-and-a-half from the call to get the fire under control.
According to Kerley, the fire engulfed multiple buildings and some vehicles that were on the property, with the buildings being a “total loss.” He added that no one was home at the time of the blaze, with the cause still under investigation.
The house was previously the longtime home of legendary storyteller Ray Hicks, who became famous for telling “Jack Tales” and received a 1983 National Heritage Fellowship awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts, the United States government’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.