BANNER ELK — Holston Presbyterian Camp and Retreat Center is winding down its summer activities and welcoming students to its paired day camp and after school camp programs.
While the camp provides a supervised environment for kids from kindergarten to fifth grade to complete their online class assignments, the fun does not stop with virtual learning. HPCRC’s trained staff will also provide guided outdoor activities such as nature play, field games, archery, hiking, swimming, biking, boating, rock climbing, ziplining as well as arts and crafts.
HPCRC is well known across the High Country for its popular summer program, as well as a popular outdoor retreat center for churches, but this fall the camp will be hosting its first-ever afterschool program in order to offer assistance to parents and families during what will be a school year unlike any other.
“We’re very outdoor oriented. We believe that kids in nature learn a lot, and they grow a lot. They find special ways to play and connect together. We feel like it’s important for the way they grow and become a part of the community,” HPCRC Director Jim Austin said.
HPCRC’s after school camp will meet from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, after schoolers will meet from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the day camp will meet from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Both camps will run for nine-week periods and coincide with the school system’s nine-week virtual learning schedule on October 16. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to day campers, and an afternoon snack will be provided to both groups during their afternoon adventures.
Participants will be required to wear a face covering, observe social distance and wash hands as required by Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. Additionally, students will arrive by school bus or via parent/guardian delivery, as well as by a Holston shuttle if there is adequate demand.
During the summer, HPCRC held its summer camp program and saw an enrollment of 420 campers over 11 weeks of day and camp and four weeks of overnight camp. The camp was able to maintain three full-time staff members, as well as 16 summer counselors. According to Holston staffer Crosby Paulman, the summer fun was a welcome relief for many campers who had previously spent their spring indoors.
“I think one of our strengths is small group camping, so we’re pretty accustomed to small group sizes. We did still limit them more this year and focus more on things that build relationships. Kids love the nature play, building things in nature, team work, and parents said that one of the major things kids got out of it was a positive mental health framework; being able to get out into a safe environment and play has done wonders for their mental health,” Crosby Paulman staff said.
As family needs across Watauga and Avery counties continues to change, Austin said that the camp is looking to partner with community organizations to help respond to the needs of the community at large.
“We are looking to partnership with the A.M.Y Wellness Foundation, High Country Charitable Foundation and we are looking to partner with Lees-McRae for some of their educational interns to come and help us with our after school program. We’d love to do more with the local community,” Austin said.
Holston Camp was conceived and dedicated in 1955 through a joint effort between Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee Presbyterian churches. HPCRC has operated for 65 years as a nonprofit, with its summer camp running for 60 years.
At one point in time, the land was part of the Grandfather Home for Children through the Edgar Tufts Memorial Association. Tufts, a Presbyterian minister, founded the orphanage, the original Cannon Hospital and Lees-McRae College as part of the area’s rich history within the Presbyterian ministry.
“Our focus is to project a positive light on our community and how we build a community and make connection,” Austin added. Our summer camp kids get a bible study every day, the day camp get one lesson in the morning. In general the theme this year was, ‘Who is your neighbor?’, using the story of Jesus who was asked the question by a lawyer. I think it sums up a lot of what we preach here, that anybody can be your neighbor and everybody is worthy of love as God’s creation.”
Holston Presbyterian Camp and Retreat Center is located at 6993 Hickory Nut Gap Road in Banner Elk off of Wildcat Lake. To learn more about Holston Camp’s youth offerings and camp programs, click to holstoncenter.org or call Jim Austin or Mitchell Cline at (844) 465-7866.
