BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain is giving residents a chance to get some holiday shopping done early.
The town’s annual holiday market is back at Buckeye Recreation Center this year to give visitors and locals alike a chance to peruse unique goods for sale by more than 40 local artisans and craftspeople.
Assistant Recreation Director for the town Kate Prisco said the market starts receiving applications from vendors in May.
“Our vendors are super committed and consistent,” Prisco said. “We usually have a lot of the same vendors come back year after year. They have a really good time here. It’s a mellow indoor event.”
The event raises money for the parks and recreation department. Prisco said the department’s main fundraising focus is the upcoming Shane Park project for the town.
Last year the event drew about 450 people.
Prisco said she also likes to check out the booths.
“That’s the best part of working,” Prisco said. “I get to go Christmas shopping while I work.”
Prisco said there are people who live elsewhere during the year and come back for Thanksgiving. Many will come to the market and it becomes another time to visit with friends and family.
This year the event has added Beech Mountain Brewing company with some beer offerings, live music by Shelby Rae Moore and a kids corner with Mrs. Claus.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.