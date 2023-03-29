It was a war that was supposed to stop aggression in Southeast Asia.
The Vietnam War started in 1955 and didn’t end until the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975, with the last official battle ending on May 15, 1975. It was a war that saw the United States side with South Vietnam against a communist regime in North Vietnam.
By the time that the United States left the conflict, America suffered 58,220 dead and 303,644 wounded out of 543,000 troops sent to fight. The United States withdrew troops from Vietnam on May 29, 1973.
The Vietnam War was actually the second conflict on the Southeast Asia coastline. It began when the Vietnamese tried to become independent of French rule in the 1950s. The United States sent military advisors to what was then known as French Indochina.
America increased its troop levels in the early 1960s, which escalated even more following the Gulf of Tonkin incident in 1964, in which an American destroyer clashed with a North Vietnamese fast attack craft.
That incident led to the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution of 1964, which authorized President Lyndon Johnson to increase United States military presence in the growing conflict. That included the bombing of Laos in an effort to upset what was known as the Ho Chi Minh Trail, a supply line for the North troops supplied despite heavy bombing by the Americans.
America’s largest presence was in 1968 when the North Vietnamese initiated the Tet Offensive in January. Tet was a massive surprise offensive by the North designed to overthrow the South Vietnam government by attacking cities throughout the country.
The offensive was done in three phases, beginning Jan. 30, 1968. It was some of the most brutal fighting of the war, including the destruction of the city of Hue, where intense fighting lasted a month.
Fighting around the U.S. combat base Khe Sanh lasted for two months.
The communists’ ultimate goal failed as the pro-American forces militarily won the offensive. But the attack also turned the tide of the war toward the communists by turning the American public against the war.
The American public, which had been led to believe that America had the upper hand, started to change its feelings about the war. Disturbing images, such as the one that saw the North Vietnamese capture of the American embassy, were broadcast to the American public.
The embassy was taken back by American troops, but the images swayed many American viewers.
It was a war that was not just fought overseas, but at home, too. The war was the central issue of the 1968 presidential election that pitted Vice President Hubert Humphrey against challengers Eugene McCarthy and Robert Kennedy for the Democratic nomination. Both were anti-war candidates, and Kennedy was building momentum toward earning the nomination, but was assassinated in Los Angeles after winning the California primary.
The field was set when Johnson, after giving a televised speech about the progress of the war, announced he would not run for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.
Humphrey eventually won the nomination for president, but lost to Republican nominee Richard Nixon in the November election.
The Paris Peace Accord was signed by all parties in January 1973, but the fighting continued. As the bombing of the Ho Chi Minh Trail stopped, it allowed the North to regroup to plan another massive offensive, scheduled for 1975. The Viet Cong resumed offensive operations, with two clashes that left 55 South Vietnamese soldiers dead.
South Vietnam President Nguyen Van Theiu said the Paris Peace accord was void as there were 25,000 South Vietnamese casualties during the “peace” period.
The American troops were sent home, but the fighting continued. North Vietnamese troops and the Viet Cong reached Saigon, the capital of South Vietnam, in 1975, and a final evacuation of the American embassy was executed April 29-30.
South Vietnam President Duong Van Minh surrendered to the North on April 30, 1975.
