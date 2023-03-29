Editor’s Note: The following feature was originally published in November in recognition of Veteran’s Day, and is reprinted here in honor of those Toe River Valley soldiers who served and made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War.
In recognition of Veteran’s Day, the Mitchell County Historical Society honors all veterans. However, we hope that we each will take a few moments, if not more, to remember with pride, compassion, understanding and appreciation the men and women from the Toe River Valley who served the United States during the Vietnam War and especially those who gave the last full measure of devotion.
Vietnam has been a theatre of conflict since the first Chinese domination of the country in 111BCE. A continuous series of rebellions and invasions kept the country in turmoil for centuries. The French conquest of Vietnam in 1887 lasted until 1954. The United States became involved in 1955 in what became known as the Vietnam War which lasted until 1973. Conflicts continued in the country until normalization of relations with China was agreed upon in 1991. In 1995, the United States normalized relations with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
Those from our area who gave all during the US engagement are listed in alphabetical order.
Howard Calvin “Howie” Blevins was born 15 October 1944 to Calvin and Edith Marie Stevens Blevins in Burnsville, North Carolina. He entered service 15 July 1965 and sent to Vietnam 27 November 1965 as Specialist 4th Class, Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, “Big Red One”, United States Army. He died of multiple fragment wounds on 11 Apr 1966 at the Battle of Xa Cam My, Tân An, Long An, Vietnam. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Purple Heart Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Army Good Conduct Medal. Blevins is honored on panel 06E, line 097 of the Vietnam Memorial Wall. Calvin rests in the Dull Young Cemetery, Yancey County, North Carolina.
Samuel “Sammy” Theodore Carroll Jr. was born 16 July 1949 in the South Toe Community of Burnsville, North Carolina to Samuel T. and Alma M Moody Carroll. He married Faye Webb Carroll and moved to Valdese from 1966 until entering the service on April, 1969 and sent to Vietnam in October, 1969. Sergeant Carroll served with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, “Screaming Eagles”, USARV. He was killed on 20 Jul 1970 at Hu, Tha Thiên-Hu, Vietnam. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Service Medal, Air Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. He is honored at panel 08W, line 035 of the Vietnam Memorial Wall and rests in the Carroway Cemetery, Celo, Yancey County, North Carolina beside Faye.
Ronnie Gene Greene was born 27 March 1947 in Newland, North Carolina to Rheuben C. and Carrie Belle Gardner Greene. He was armor crewman Corporal in the 4th Infantry Division, 1st Squadron, 10th Cavalry, Troop A. His tour or enlistment date was April 4, 1969. He died through hostile action 20 Jul 1969 from an explosive device in the Pleiku province, Binh Dinh, South Vietnam. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Purple Heart Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. He is honored on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial at panel 20w, line 25. Ronnie is buried in Hughes Memorial Park, Roaring Creek, Avery County, North Carolina.
Floyd Steven Harmon was born in Banner Elk on 1 January 1944, one if nine children, to Floyd and Blanche McGuire Harmon. He attended Cranberry High School and married Lois Walsh of Valdese where he became a resident. Floyd enlisted 10 June 1965 and served as Private First Class with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, “Screaming Eagles”, United States Army. He died from small arms fire on 24 February 1966 and rests in the Beech Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. He was awarded The Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Purple Heart Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. PFC Harmon is honored on panel 05E, line 072 of the Vietnam Memorial Wall.
Gary Dean McCray was born 6 September 1948 in Claremont, Catawba County, North Carolina to Eubert Paul and Grace Irene Little McCray. He was a resident of Yancey County at the time of his enlistment and his parents requested that his name be placed on the honor obelisk on the Burnsville Town Square. He was a graduate of Bunker Hill High School in Claremont and married Libbie Faye Pope who died tragically in an automobile accident on 3 December 1966 when she was 16. He worked at Conover Chair Company and later he married Judy Karen Watts. Corporal McCray began his tour of duty 15 January 1969 serving with Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 35th Artillery Regiment, 54th Artillery Group, 2nd Field Force. He died from artillery fire on May 18, 1969 in Bing Thuy, South Vietnam. He was awarded the Silver Star Medal for Bravery, Purple Heart Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. McCray is honored on panel 24W, line 046 of the Vietnam Memorial Wall. He rests in the Bethel Lutheran Church LCMS Cemetery, Claremont, Catawba County, North Carolina beside Libbie Faye.
Johnny Wayne Ogle was born 18 May 1949 in the Pensacola Community of Burnsville, North Carolina to Ralph Vincent and Edith Barnett Ogle. Attended Cane River High School and entered the Army in March 1969 and began his tour of duty on 16 August 1969. He served as Sergeant with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, “Wolfhounds”, 25th Infantry Division. Death found him on 9 July 1970 at Bn Lc, Long An, Vietnam. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. He is honored on panel 08W, line 004 of the Vietnam Memorial Wall and rests in the Eddie McMahan Cemetery, Low Gap, Yancey County, North Carolina.
James Leonard Ray was born 6 September 1941 to James D. and Maxie Virginia Hoover Ray and according to most official records, in Yancey County. He was a graduate of Yancey High School and married Shirley Ann Wheeler of Spruce Pine on 22 June 1963. He enlisted in the Army on 16 September 1966 and served as Corporal with Alpha Company, 5th Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. He died from multiple fragmentation wounds from a mine on 16 May 1967 at Kon Tum, Kon Tum, Vietnam. James was awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Purple Heart Medal Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. He is honored on panel 20E, line 010 of the Vietnam Memorial Wall and rests in the Carroway Cemetery, Celo, North Carolina.
Jerry Alvin Robinson was born 23 November 1942 in Burnsville, North Carolina to Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Dean Robinson. He enlisted 27 July 1962 and served as Private First Class with Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, “The Big Red One”. He died of non-hostile causes on 16 February 1967. He was awarded The Combat Infantryman’s Badge, The Vietnam Service Medal, The Republic of Vietnam Campaign Service Medal, The National Defense Service Medal and The Good Conduct Medal. Robinson is honored on panel 15E, line 050 of the Vietnam Memorial Wall and rests in the Robinson Cemetery, Yancey County, North Carolina.
Marvin Shell was born 1 April 1949 in Buladean, North Carolina to Heber James and Pauline Francis Shell. He attended Tipton Hill High School and graduated from Bowman High School after consolidation in 1969. His parents moved to Tennessee which is the residence listed on his military records. A month after graduation, he was drafted into the Army and in 28 October was sent to Vietnam. Sergeant Shell served in Company B, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division and died 26 March 1970 at Tha Thiên-Hu, Vietnam. He is honored at panel 12W and line 46 of the Vietnam Memorial Wall. He is buried at Roselawn Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Lowell Vetter Smith was born 23 October 1933 to William Carl and Cora Hester Byrd Smith in Shawneehaw Township, Watauga County, North Carolina. He married Mary Ann Perry Smith and moved to Banner Elk. Technical Sergeant Lowell was a 16-year Air Force veteran of the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He died in the early morning hours of February 24, 1968 with an enemy rocket assault on the Tan Son Nhut Air Base near Saigon. He was awarded the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Force Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, and Air Force Good Conduct Medal. PFC Smith is honored on panel 41E, line 12 of the Vietnam Memorial Wall. Lowell is buried at Matney Liberty Cemetery, Matney, Watauga County, NC.
Special thanks are offered to Tara Gragg Daniels, Avery County; Matthew Hurd and Eddie Williams, Mitchell County; and Commander Jerry Miller, Yancey County.
