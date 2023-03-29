Editor’s Note: The following feature story on Vietnam veteran Rodger Jacobs appeared in the pages of The AJT in 2017 and is reprinted this week in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, 2023.
AVERY COUNTY — Rodger Jacobs is a warrior and an artist.
While these two descriptors may seem contradictory upon first reading, in Jacobs’ case, they are inextricably linked. A Vietnam veteran-turned professional wood turner and sculptor, the story behind Rodger Jacobs’ art is just as interesting as the pieces themselves.
Discovering a love for making things during his teenage years, Jacobs spent all the time he could in the art room, eventually splitting his senior year between art and electives. It was during this same time that he discovered a love for hunting and the great outdoors.
“That kept me alive in Vietnam,” Jacobs said. “I would walk point and I could spot boobie traps, mines and ambushes. I could see these things and sense them and more often than not, that saved my life and some other peoples’ lives too.”
In 1966, Jacobs enrolled in the United States Marine Corps and soon found himself fighting as a grunt in the jungles of Vietnam. His unit, the infamous 1st Battalion 9th Marines, known as “The Walking Dead,” is remembered for enduring the longest sustained combat and suffering the highest casualty rate of any battalion in USMC history.
“I think about Vietnam every single day, more than once,” Jacobs said. “It’s a negative thing that I turn into a positive thing because of the way I can translate the emotions I’m feeling into my objects I’m making.”
Suffering three separate wounds during an intense firefight, Jacobs was awarded a Purple Heart and an honorable discharge from the military after spending the better part of a year recuperating in a Naval hospital.
Returning to civilian life, Jacobs found himself wandering, eventually winding up in St. Croix, where he once again began making things. Using natural materials such as wood, coral, bone and silver, he made signs, jewelry and even remodeled bars with salvaged boat parts.
Following a few years as a rock-and-roll roadie and two years of ranching and skiing in Colorado, Jacob’s drifting brought him to Indiana, where he discovered another passion that has stuck with him to this day: a love for living history.
“One of the things I got interested in during that time was shooting flintlock rifles,” Jacobs recalled. “So I got to looking at this and there were these crazy people who were using flintlock rifles, wearing moccasins and buckskins and recreating this time period in our history from 1730 to 1820. The things that they were wearing, you couldn’t buy. You had to make them.”
It was this new fascination with the period clothing and weapons of the 18th and early 19th century that brought him back to creating with natural materials. Devoting time and research to the items he was making, Jacobs used natural mediums such as leather, bone, glass, metal and fibers to craft authentic period clothing and items. It was this hobby which led to his first woodturning experience, which produced an end cap for his powder horn.
“I was intellectually engaged, physically engaged and I was spiritually engaged,” Jacobs said. “The longer I did that, the more things I made I started looking at Native American influences very strongly. These people were in tune with the world around them.”
Becoming a wood turner
Moving to Valle Crucis in 1984 to be close to his father, Jacobs found a unique support system for artists and craftspeople in the High Country and the surrounding area. From the Southern Highlands Craft Guild and the Penland School to the Arrowmont School and Crossnore Weaving Room, he found that this region offered opportunities for someone to put down roots and create for a living.
After suffering injuries from a fall during a construction job, Jacobs was left in a back brace for nearly a year. It was this unfortunate turn of events that would eventually lead to him becoming a full-time wood turner.
“I had to stay in a brace for nine months,” Jacobs said. “I had a little Craftsman lathe on my back porch and I didn’t have any way of paying my rent, keeping the lights on or food on the table. I could stand up for about two hours a day, so I went out to my woodpile and stuck a piece of wood on my lathe and turned a weed pot. I’d do that every day.”
For those nine months, Jacobs made a living selling those weed pots to Mast General Store owner John Cooper. It was this experience which awoke in him a curiosity that encouraged him to delve into woodturning as an art form and a career. After meeting his future wife, Lucy Hamilton, through a craft guild, Jacobs moved to Avery County. Within two years, he had designed and built the studio in Newland where he works to this day.
Jacobs can be found most days at his studio off of Vale Road, where he spends each day doing something new and interesting. Whether balancing traditional long bows, walking through the woods to find interesting pieces of wood, rolling handmade cigars or turning and carving one of his signature sentinel pieces, every day brings new opportunities.
“I don’t make things for the customers. I make them for me,” Jacobs said. “It’s not market-driven. I make them to satisfy my creative spirit.”
A different kind of art
By the early 2000s, Jacobs had been turning and carving professionally for the better part of two decades. During this time period, he found himself facing down the specters of Vietnam, with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder becoming a major intrusion in his life. Finding some solace in medicine and therapy from the VA, Jacobs began working on his memoirs, using a series of 146 letters he had written to his parents, along with 200-plus photos he had taken overseas.
Using the letters his father had kept to guide his work, he revisited his experiences, filling in the narrative with the things he couldn’t write home about. Publishing his work, “Stained with the mud of Khe Sanh: A Marine’s Letters from Vietnam 1966-1967,” in 2012, Jacobs found a measure of peace with his wartime experiences.
“It’s been an instrument of healing for myself in the process of doing it, and other Vietnam vets when they read this,” Jacobs said.
After completing his book, Jacobs took his letters and photographs and placed them at the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C., where they were taken up by a curator from the Smithsonian Museum. Copies of his memoirs are available through amazon.com.
“Creating the manuscript from my letters and photos helped me lay to rest some of the war demons that had invaded my soul,” Jacobs said in his artist’s biography. “I found out one thing about myself at this time. I am and will always be a warrior.”
