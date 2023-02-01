50 years ago: The Jan. 31, 1973, edition of The AJT published an article entitled “Hughes Introduces Bill to Appoint County Accountant.” Senator Jim Hughes of Linville introduced a bill to the General Assembly that would make the office of the County Accountant an appointed one instead of elective, as it has been for several years in the county. The bill states that upon expiration of the term of office by the present County Accountant, the Accountant would be appointed by the Board of County Commissioners to serve for a four-year term until his successor was appointed and qualified, and that the County Accountant would have the duties, powers and responsibilities imposed upon the County Finance Officer in the General Statutes, and the duties of the Accountant not be imposed on any other county official or employee. The bill stated further that any vacancy occurring in the office of the County Accountant would be filled for the unexpired term by appointment of the County Board of Commissioners, and unless prohibited by the Constitution, any vacancy occurring for any reason in any elective county office in Avery County except judicial offices would be filled by appointment by the County Board of Commissioners and the person appointed serve for the unexpired term.
This act is effective upon ratification by the General Assembly. Senator Hughes, home for the weekend, is now in Raleigh.
30 years ago: The Feb. 3, 1993, edition of The AJT published an article entitled “Bobcat skiers take first.” The Lees-McRae College ski team opened the season with a win last week as the men’s team captured the Giant Slalom at Ski Hawksnest and narrowly missed a repeat performance on Sunday, falling into second place behind Duke University by five-tenths of a second in Slalom competition at Appalachian Ski Mtn. Senior Rob Gagnon led the way both days with silver medalist performances, finishing second individually at both races. Lees-McRae sophomore Mark Reece and senior Alex Dewey rounded out the top three qualifiers for the Bobcats, and junior Chad Smyre and sophomore Bryon Buesser also contributed. Freshman racer Melonye Trivette ran for the women’s team and had her best showing at Appalachian where she finished third behind Sandy St. Laurent of Duke and Tracie Brewer of Appalachian State.
Lees-McRae head ski coach Scott Ballard termed the first weekend of racing “positive and constructive,” adding, “Our men’s team is as solid from top to bottom as any team I’ve been associated with in my four years at Lees-McRae. If it continues to stay focused, the team can make an impact in the conference and region this season.” Up next on the schedule is a Giant Slalom competition at Ski Beech on Friday, Feb. 5.
20 years ago: The Feb. 5, 2003 edition of The AJT published an article entitled, “Avery Farm City hands down awards at annual banquet.” Avery Middle School cafeteria was packed on Saturday night, February 1, for the annual Avery County Farm City Awards Banquet.
The atmosphere was jovial, although WECR’s Jim Greene paid tribute in his invocation to the loss of the shuttle Columbia that occurred earlier in the day. Wilkesboro-based band, Sassafras provided the musical entertainment and the Daniel Boone Inn in Boone catered the event.
The Farm Family of the Year award went to the families of father and son Ralph and Ben Baird. Extension agent Jerry Moody shared a talk and a slide show on the family and the reasons for choosing them as “Farm Family of the Year.” Among those reasons were the excellent ways in which they have protected their land and enhanced the environment.
The Avery County Community of the Year award went to the town of Crossnore this year. Nancy Stroupe Morrison, publisher of The Avery Journal and secretary of the Crossnore Community Enhancement Committee, talked about the achievements of her hometown of Crossnore while Doug Hundley coordinated a slide presentation.
Morrison stressed that the achievements of the little town came about through the efforts of people who loved the town and from grants from HandMade in America’s Small Town Revitalization Project. Crossnore has ongoing projects and more big plans for the future.
This year’s Volunteer of the Year award went to Boyd McCloud, who was master of ceremonies for the event.
Jayne McNeil of Volunteer Avery County presented the award and Tami Hagie, Doug Hundley, Kim Davis, and Jerry Moody all gave comic recitals of an “Ode to Boyd McCloud.” McCloud was recognized for his work in many areas including the community, the church, the school system, various festivals, and Habitat for Humanity.
The Young Farmer of the Year Award went to Anna Trivette, who is the first female to receive this award. Amy Parlier was the recipient of the Woman in Agriculture award. Teacher of the Year was awarded to Anne Avery of Avery County Middle School. The Youth in Agriculture award went to Charles Ballard at Avery County High School. Teacher Gwyn Clark had lengthy praise for Ballard and his achievements.
Several young students received awards at the dinner. The fifth-grade poster contest winner was Kaylea Davis from Freedom Trail Elementary School. The poster was displayed on the front of the podium during the presentations. The winner of the sixth-grade essay contest was Emily Benfield from Avery County Middle School. Jordan Wagstaff of Avery County Middle School was the winner of the seventh-grade speech contest. She read her speech on clean water to the audience. Zack Hodgin from Avery County Middle School won the eighth-grade speech contest for his clever portrayal of a trout in need of clean water. Zack read his speech at the dinner.
After the program, a large number of door prizes were given out to the delighted crowd.
