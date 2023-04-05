50 years ago: The April 5, 1973 edition of The AJT covered a plane crash that happened in Avery County. Three people were injured, two critically, in a single engine plane which crashed about one mile after take-off from Beech Mountain Airport Tuesday morning, at approximately 9:30.
The plane sheared the tops of trees, uprooted a large oak, and left one of the wings hanging in the trees where it burst into flames then hit the ground. It landed approximately 30 yards behind the home of John Frank Horney on Horney Road, according to Sheriff Beverly Daniels.
The plane’s three passengers were the pilot, George Peake of Macon, Ga., Mrs. George (Chessie) McRae and Mrs. Nanette Nassef of the Sugar Mountain Resort. Mrs. McRae was burned rescuing Mrs. Nassef from the blazing plane. Peake was pulled from the wreckage by Dennis Horney. The three were taken to Cannon Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Nassef was transferred to Duke Hospital in Durham Tuesday afternoon. At present time Mrs. Nassef and Peake were listed in critical condition and Mrs. McRae is in fair condition.
Sheriff Daniels praised the Avery County Rescue Squad for their proficiency in handling the accident and thanked the people for their cooperation in standing back from the scene while the investigation was being made.
30 years ago: The April 1, 1993 edition of The AJT published a story covering the stolen county seal being returned. For 80-odd years, the Avery County seal in a lion’s head has sat on a desk in the Register of Deeds office. The present Register of Deeds, Ronald Benfield, says the seal was obtained by the county’s first Register of Deeds, J.N. Pritchard, in 1911. The county seal, by law, is affixed to every document that passes through the Registrar’s office, including birth certificates, death certificates, deeds, passports, etc.
About a month ago, one of Benfield’s secretaries noticed that the seal had vanished from the desk just after a woman left the office who had gotten a birth certificate. Benfield immediately reported it to the Sheriff’s Department, who apprehended the woman in a vehicle, but could not find the seal.
It was necessary for Benfield to order another county seal, as every document must be stamped with it.
Approximately two weeks ago, Chief Detective Dudley Greene of the Avery County Sheriff’s Department learned from an SBI agent that the Avery County seal had been found in a residence in Burke County. Charged with larceny of the seal was Sharon Kay Hughes, 36, of Connelly Springs, while William Keith Hughes, 31, and Tony Joe Hughes, 30, both of Valdese, have been charged with aiding and abetting in the larceny of the seal. All three subjects are formerly from Avery County. Sharon Hughes is currently incarcerated in the Burke County Jail on other charges.
Greene said when the seal was taken from the courthouse it was stashed in a snowbank nearby until the thief could retrieve it.
Benfield was very relieved to know the seal is under lock and key. “A dishonest person could do so much with the seal,” Benfield said. “Birth certificates could be forged to collect early Social Security, fake passports could be obtained, and deeds and other documents could be falsified.”
Although the antique lion head seal will stay in the Sheriff’s evidence locker until the disposition of the case, the seal that is being used by the Register’s office also stays under lock when not in use. Benfield and his staff are taking no more chances.
20 years ago: The April 3, 2003 edition of The AJT published an article entitled “”Woolly’ bug wages assault on Hemlock population.” The “hemlock woolly adelgid” is here and it’s killing trees. The arrival and alarm was sounded almost a year ago but, due to a lack of funding, little concerted effort has been made to fight the bug.
Dr. Dick Wolfe and Dr. Richard McDonald are trying to rally financial support to fight the pest, centralize research and command and control for the effort and generate greater local interest and involvement.
The pest is real and is in the High Country, according to Wolfe, director of the Center for Applied Science at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk.
The funding, vitally necessary to fight the pest, is, according to Wolfe, still in the wallets of legislators in Raleigh. Wolfe and McDonald, an entomologist who specializes in biological pest management, addressed a small crowd in the Evans Auditorium on the Lees-McRae campus Wednesday and told the 14 people present that this was a fight that must be fought or the mountain hemlocks would almost certainly die.
“This is no less of a threat than the chestnut blight at the turn of the century,” McDonald said.
The experts said that the death of the hemlocks, many older than the United States, in addition to a natural disaster in the loss of a native species of tree, can have unknown consequences in land and stream bank erosion and the loss of food and habitat for birds and animals.
Hemlocks, some living as long as 600 years, shade stream banks and the forest floors. Once hemlocks along shaded mountain streams die, the resulting exposure to the sun heats the water and native trout populations die along with the hemlockshem-locks, McDonald said.
Information released by state and federal wildlife organizations said that the adelgid is no threat to humans, but, uncontrolled, it is deadly to the hemlocks in the region and is moving down the Appalachians at a speed of 20 miles per year.
The adelgid is a sap-sucking insect not much larger than the head of a pin and is carried by birds, animals and the wind. Wolfe said that the winds of hurricanes and major storms have picked up the adelgid and deposited it hundreds of miles away resulting in new, difficult to track and control, colonies.
The pest has devastated old growth hemlocks and ornamental shrubs from New England, down the seaboard and is now establishing itself in the High Country.
