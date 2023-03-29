50 years ago: The March 29, 1973, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled, “Lincoln Day Dinner Draws Over 300.” Senate Minority Leader Charles Taylor stated here Friday night at the Lincoln Day Dinner that he does not believe the General Assembly can callously ignore the public’s wishes in their attempts to strip Governor James Holshouser of Executive powers.
Rep. Bill Watkins of Granville, the Democrats’ House Majority Leader, told reporters this week that “the Democrats plan to go right ahead with their bill (to take the election system from the Governor) because even the most outraged public will forget all about it in two months.”
“Many members of the General Assembly may be surprised how long the public remembers. Most citizens of North Carolina regardless of political party affiliation are fair-minded people and the ones I have spoken with are seriously concerned about attempts to strip the State Executive of his powers.
“The people of North Carolina voted for a Republican with the exception that he would have the same powers as his predecessors. They voted with the understanding he would have the power to bring meaningful change to many areas of State Government, including the election system,” Taylor said.
Taylor went on to say unless the public rebuke of efforts to take the Governor’s powers is expressed in strong clear terms, he expects bills to strip the Governor of more power will be coming in the next few weeks. Highlights of the evening were two appearances by the Avery High Cloggers, a number by Cindy Kramer, Miss ACHS and Scott Lovelace, little Stanley Carpenter doing the old-time Buck Dance and Commissioner Floyd Banner’s string band providing the music. A drawing was held for prizes donated by various individuals and businesses. Approximately 300 attended.
30 years ago: The March 25, 1993, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “Expectant Mother Carried To Safety.” Out of the Blizzard that wreaked death and destruction from the Deep South up the East Coast, a new life was brought forth. The feeble cry from the tiny man-child was no match for the winds that howled so terribly in these rough-hewn mountains, but it was triumphant as time, proof that humanity will weather the elements, and endure.
On Saturday, March 13, as the snow fell heavily and the driving wind piled four-foot snow drifts in the community of Pyatte, Heather Barnard went into labor. Although the baby, which was her first, was a few days overdue, Heather had no way of knowing her labor pains would begin at the height of the Storm of the Century, when most roads in the county were closed and the wind-blown snow made visibility almost impossible.
Heather hoped the baby would wait until morning, but as the night progressed, and her pains were four minutes apart, Heather’s family knew they must get her to a hospital. However, there was no way of getting their vehicles out of the snowdrifts that surrounded their home.
Around 3 a.m., March 14, when Heather’s pains were two minutes apart, Heather’s father, Harold Carpenter, called Avery Central Rescue Squad and told them of the situation. Squad members said they would try to get to Heather as soon as possible, but in order to get the ambulance through, they called on the state Department of Transportation for assistance. The ambulance could get no farther than Elsie Calloway’s store, at the crossroads. From there, squad members knew they must brave the elements, wade the four-foot snowdrifts and carry Heather from her home to the ambulance. Bob Garland, Corey Pittman, Charisse McLean, John McGraw, and Shane Garland of Avery Central, and Dennis English and Charles Banner of the DOT, though buffeted heavily by the storm, arrived to carry Heather out. Heather and her family were overjoyed to see the crew, but says Heather was scared to death while they were carrying me out in the terrible weather. “I felt like I would just roll right off that stretcher.” She did not feel the biting cold, however. “They had plenty of blankets on me,” she said.
Approximately an hour later, the ambulance arrived at Sloop Memorial Hospital in Crossnore, although Heather was scheduled to have her baby at Blue Ridge Community Hospital in Spruce Pine, attended by Dr. Thiss. At approximately 9:13 a.m., March 14, Heather gave birth to a beautiful, healthy boy, with a profusion of black hair. He weighed 7 lbs., 4.5 oz. and was 20.25-inches long. She named him Dennis Lee Barnard, IV, for his father. Heather’s doctors were Charles Baker, who came from his home to the hospital on cross-country skis, and Doug Shields.
When the baby’s great-grandmother, Martha Benfield, saw him, she told Heather, “You should have named him Stormy!” Other grandparents are Velvia Carpenter, Howard Carpenter, step-grandmother, Louise Carpenter, and Angela Maloy. Great-grandparents include Clay Benfield, and Dorthy Seabolt. Mr. and Mrs. Barnard are at their Pyatte home with Dennis the IV, safe and snug.
“We can’t begin to express our appreciation to the squad members and DOT members for their great service to us during the Blizzard,” the young couple said.
20 years ago: The March 27, 2003, edition of The AJT featured the article entitled, “Schools receive funds for fun learning.”
Several schools within the Avery County system will receive funding from a nonprofit program designed to assist teachers in making education fun. The program is called Learning Links. It is a “mini-grant program designed to encourage public school teachers to make required coursework fun and relevant for children,” according to a press release issued by the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina.
The program was designed to ultimately lower the dropout rate in students and is supported by the Ben and Dixie Glenn Farthing Foundation. The fund was established at the Community Foundation by Frances Farthing in honor of her parents, who were educators in the Avery County area.
The funds total more than $3,500 in grants and will given to five different schools in the county. Avery Middle, Beech Mountain Elementary, Crossnore Elementary, Freedom Trail, and Riverside Elementary Schools will be receiving the funds to assist with the support of several new programs.
Avery Middle received $595 to help with the Prowling Panther newspaper. The newspaper club gives students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades the opportunity to publish a school newspaper, including writing, photography, layout, advertising and editing.
Beech Mountain Elementary received $600 to go toward the support of its Square Dance Team. The funds will expand last year’s Appalachian Square Dance project with the addition of costumes for new children joining the team.
Crossnore Elementary received funds totaling $600 for the Weather Watcher program. The program allows pre-kindergarten through fifth graders to build three outdoor weather stations and use them to learn about science, social studies and math objectives through regale experiences with weather.
Freedom Trail was the recipient of two awards totaling over $1,100. The funds will be almost split down the middle to benefit the Calendar Questions program and the Career Exploration program. In the Calendar Questions, first graders will use a “calendar rug” and number tiles to learn number identification, adding subtracting, counting and other calendar objectives. The funds for the Career Exploration program will be used to purchase materials and props for the classroom’s career center. Kindergartners will then use these items to role-play various Careers.
Finally, Riverside Elementary received $600 in funds for their program, “Our Native Heritage.” The project combines art, technology and music to teach the culture of different Native American tribes to every child in the school.
