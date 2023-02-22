50 years ago: The Feb. 22, 1973 edition of The AJT published an article entitled “Avery Jaycees Present Awards.” Approximately 50 attended the Avery County Jaycees’ annual Award Banquet last Thursday night at Beam’s Chinese-American Restaurant at Kalmia. Three awards were presented. The Outstanding Young Farmer Award was presented to tree farmer Jullan Benfleld by Jaycee Bud Smith of the ASCS Office. The Outstanding Young Educator Award went to Dean Taylor, teacher at Avery High, presented by Richard Bracey, principal of Avery High. The Distinguished Service Award was presented to Jaycee Jack Bryant, coordinator for Volunteers In Service to Troubled Youth, by Bertie Cantrell of The Avery Journal. A special award was presented to Sherman Pritchard, editor and publisher of The Avery Journal, from the Jaycees and the American Press. Lou Ann Banks, the reigning Miss Mayland, her escort and chaperones were among the guests present. A short business meeting was held with open discussion, led by Vinnie Dages, president of the Jaycees, concerning the upcoming Tommy Burleson Day to be held on Sugar Mountain in April, and other matters.
30 years ago: The Feb. 24, 1993 edition of The AJT published an article entitled “Winds Responsible For Fallen Tree.” “It felt like an earthquake or something!” said Linda Webb as she stood outside her home on Horney Road waiting for the insurance adjuster to come and assess the damage. Webb, an employee at the Avery County Bank here in Newland, had gone home for lunch Monday. She had just finished making a sandwich and was sitting down to eat when the wind picked up and uprooted the tree, throwing it over the rear portion of her house.
“There was nobody hurt, thank goodness,” Webb reported. She was toward the front of the house when it hit. The tree did extensive damage to the back side and roof of the house. Mountain Electric officials were called to the scene to shut off power until the tree could be removed from the power lines, as well as the structure itself.
Linda and her husband had just purchased the house last May. Linda stated, “We plan to do a lot of work on the house, and had planned to do most of it this summer. I guess that work has about doubled now!” Webb reported that the couple hoped to have enough moved and cleaned up to restore power by Monday evening.
20 years ago: The Feb. 20, 2003 edition of The AJT featured a story entitled “Severe weather causes an increase in traffic accidents.” The recent ice and snow storm that has paralyzed the northeast region of the United States scraped by the North Carolina mountains giving the area cold, freezing showers, sleet, snow and dense fog. Although the area is no way as heavily impacted as other areas of the nation, the mountains did have their share of problems.
With the storm’s arrival during the President’s Day Weekend, many visiting wayward tourists were caught off-guard and traffic accidents abounded in the High Country. Most of the accidents occurred in the later part of the day on Friday while ski enthusiasts were attempting to get to their hotel rooms and locals were trying to get home.
Although a few were left for the drive home on Sunday when roads were icy, most accidents occurred on Friday. In fact, after reviewing Avery County E-911 records, the dispatchers received a total of 11 motor vehicle accident calls during the hour between 1 and 2 p.m. bringing the total for Valentine’s Day traffic accidents to 14 for the day. Officers and rescuers also had to respond five separate times to assist stranded motorists who found that their cars were not equipped to hand the rigors of mountain snow travel and had to be rescued from their situation. Local towing services found it to be a bumper weekend with all of the assistance calls that they responded to throughout the three-day holiday weekend.
