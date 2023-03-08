50 years ago: The March 1, 1973 edition of The AJT featured the “Carpenter Receives Award.” On March 1, 1973, Auttie J. Carpenter established an enviable record with Glen Raven Mills, Newland Division, that anyone would have to search far and wide to match. Mr. Carpenter completed 15 years of service without being absent from work a single day. In addition to that, during 10 of those 15 years, Mr. Carpenter worked seven days a week, serving as yarn controller and working weekends as a watchman. Mr. Carpenter commented, “I’m grateful to the Lord for blessing me with good health and making this record possible.” Mr. Carpenter was presented with an appropriately inscribed gold watch in appreciation for his tremendous record. He also received a letter of congratulation from Mr. Roger Gant, Jr., president of Glen Raven Mills, Inc.
30 years ago: The March 4, 1993 edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “BRYC Escapee Pleads Guilty.” Robert Paul Rainey, who escaped from the Division of Prisons at Blue Ridge Youth Center on December 17, and led law enforcement officers on a five-county chase while driving a stolen pickup truck from the Ingalls section of Avery County, pled guilty on February 8 in Yancey County Superior Court. Under the terms of the plea bargain agreement, Rainey pled guilty to Escape, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, and numerous other charges alleged to have occurred during the pursuit by law enforcement officers. Rainey was sentenced to a total term of 15 years by Superior Court Judge Charles Lamm.
Rainey and a co-defendant, Joey Merricks, were recaptured following the escape by Avery County Deputy Sheriff Eric Green and other officers from various agencies who joined in the pursuit, in the Jupiter-Barnardsville area near the Buncombe/Yancey county line after Green observed the two inmates on US 19 in Avery County shortly after the theft of the pickup.
20 years ago: On March 6, 2003, The AJT published an article entitled “Hicks Memorialized.” Two weeks ago, Deputy Glenn Harold Hicks was added to the list of officers in Avery County that have lost their lives during the service of their sworn duties. Although Avery County is the youngest county in North Carolina, it has a short list of officers that have given the ultimate sacrifice to the citizens they protect. Four other deputies from, Avery along with one Highway Patrolman, have died carrying out the duties they were sworn to uphold. The list goes as far back as 1923.
On Thursday, April 26, 1923, Avery County Sheriff’s Deputy William Burleson was shot and killed while investigating a possible near the illegal moonshine still near the North Carolina/Tennessee state line. While attempting to locate the source of wood smoke, Deputy Burleson was ambushed and was shot once in the abdomen. An individual accompanying Burleson car for help, but to the remote location. help was delayed. Burleson was taken to his cousin’s home where he died from his wounds later that night. The assailants were never identified. On Wednesday, May 12, 1937, Sheriff’s Deputy Hardy Coffey was shot and killed by his nephew, whom he suspected of breaking into homes in the area. After returning from patrol, a shotgun blast came from an outside window and mortally wounded Coffey in his living room in front of his three young daughters. Deputy Coffey’s nephew was apprehended and convicted of murder. On Saturday, Aug. 5, 1939, Sheriff’s Deputy Alvin Jones was shot and killed when he stopped to investigate a domestic assault that he witnessed near Roaring Creek Road. The suspect was assaulting his wife and daughter. When Deputy Jones approached, the suspect shot him in the chest and killed him. The suspect then fled into a nearby home and committed suicide with the same firearm. On Monday, May 16, 1949, Avery County Chief Deputy Max Daniels succumbed to wounds received two days earlier after being dragged and thrown from a car. The accident occurred when Deputy Daniels was attempting to investigate the possible transportation of illegal moonshine near the Plumtree Community. As Chief Deputy Daniels stepped onto the running board of a suspicious truck, the driver of the vehicle grabbed him and held him in the window as he sped away. As the driver surpassed 50 miles per hour, he pushed Deputy Daniels from the car and his body struck a tree, causing fatal injuries. The driver was never officially charged because there were no witnesses and a lack of sufficient evidence. On Friday, April 1, 1966, N.C. Highway Patrolman J.W. Wallin was killed in an automobile accident during a pursuit in Avery County. Trooper Wallin reportedly drove off the side of the road and struck a parked vehicle during a pursuit. The vehicle he was pursuing was never identified.
A memorial for these officers is in the planning stages at this time. County commissioners are currently working with other agencies to research the cost and feasibility for the construction of a memorial structure for the town square in Newland. No date has been set for its erection.
